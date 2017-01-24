CD Review: Deine Lakaien - XXX. The 30 Years Retrospective

Artist: Deine LakaienTitle: XXX. The 30 Years RetrospectiveGenre: Electronic Avant-Garde / Dark WaveRelease Date: 21st October 2016Label: Chrom RecordsTurning big date in band's history, DEINE LAKAIEN released utter and most thorough compilation to celebrate thirty decades on the dark stage. During 2014 and 2015, before the retrospective was released, live versions of its conception were shown on stage; during the “Crystal Palace” tour the band presented a mixture of all three decades. So, it's time now to unwrap the present and enjoy it, CD by CD.The first two CDs are highly concentrated, made with love and concern for listeners, a dense essence extracted from the studio albums which were made since 1986 by Ernst and Alexander. One bright hit comes one after another: ‘Reincarnation’ with smart and precise lyrics is changing with nervous and sharp ‘Dark Star’ followed by ‘Return’ and hypnotizing ‘Into My Arms’ from ‘Kasmodiah’. ‘Over and Done’ brings fresh synth notes and flows into the almost baroque ‘One Night’ and comes to an end with the mature ‘Farewell’ from ‘Crystal Palace’. The whole thirty years are passing by the listener's ears giving an understanding of the band's musical path and filling as if the listener is growing together with the music.The second part of the anthology is like chanting a mantra of dark confession, viscid and thoughtful, Vilianov's voice guiding through darkness of ‘Forest’ to the fragile light of ‘Generators’. The pure essence of analog instruments' melancholy seasoned with electronic, specialties of the band. As far as the ear can hear, the music brings the most colourful images with new interpretations of ‘Kasmodiah’ and ‘Love Me To The End’.Next, the third CD, consist of previously unreleased tracks, rare remixes and a song with lyrics by William Stafford (American poet and pacifist), ‘Travelling Through The Dark’, almost ritual sound, cold and low voice, mystic atmosphere of the track. The troublous and very dense cover of Bob Dylan's ‘It’s Alright, Ma’ is the opening, ‘Travelling Through The Dark’ is the closing. This is the part of the retrospective to think about, to chew over, to break your teeth, to load your mind. The last, fourth, part is for those who adore DEINE LAKAIEN as a live act on stage. Smart compilation of live tracks taken from different concerts. There are two versions of ‘Cupid’s Disease’ with difference in eleven years bring listeners from one epoch to another, like a time machine.The retrospective covers the band's full history and gives the most full impression not only for fans of the band, but also for novices.01. Colour-ize (Deine Lakaien)02. Love Me To The End (1987)03. Reincarnation (1987)04. Dark Star (Dark Star)05. Lonely (2nd star)06. Mindmachine (Forest Enter Exit)07. Away (Winter Fish Testosterone)08. Return (Kasmodiah)09. Into My Arms (Kasmodiah)10. Where You Are (White Lies)11. Over And Done (April Skies)12. One Night (Indicator)13. Gone (Indicator)14. Farewell (Crystal Palace)15. Where The Winds Don`t Blow (Crystal Palace)01. Wasted Years (Deine Lakaien)02. Forest (Forest Enter Exit)03. Follow Me (Forest Enter Exit)04. Madiel ( Single Mindmachine)05. 2nd Sun ( Sampler Five Years of Zillo)06. Fighting The Green (Winter Fish Testosterone)07. Manastir Baroue (Winter Fish Testosterone)08. The Game (Kasmodiah)09. Generators (White Lies)10. Wunderbar (White Lies)11. Vivre (April Skies)12. Nevermore (Crystal Palace)13. Colouri-ze, 2nd Version (Remix)14. Kasmodiah, 2nd Version (Remix)15. Love Me To The End (Romeo And Juliet Remix)01. It’s Alright, Ma (Bob Dylan, Cover 1999)02. Revolution (unreleased, 2002)03. What’s On Your Mind (unreleased, 2014)04. Black Cat (unreleased, 2014)05. Night Of Love, 2nd Version (Remix, 1991)06. Robots (unreleased, 2004)07. The Joint Of God (unreleased, 1992)08. In The Land Of ( Indicator Special EP, Sonic Seducer, 2010)09. Along Our Road, 2nd Version ( Remix)10. On Your Stage Again, 2nd Version (Remix, Indicator Special EP, Sonic Seducer, 2010)11. Frozen Screams (unreleased, 2013)12. Syndicate (unreleased,2014)13. One By One (unreleased, 2014)14. Travelling Through The Dark (unreleased, 1999 words by William Stafford, 1962)01. Fight (Kiel, MAX1999)02. Cupid’s Disease (München, Muffathalle1999)03. Gone (Warschau, Progresja Music Zone 2015)04. Europe (Warschau, Progresja Music Zone 2015)05. Lass Mich (Kiel, MAX 1999)06. Lonely (Hamburg, Markthalle 1992)07. Where The Winds Don’t Blow (Warschau, Progresja Music Zone 2015, Vinyl Single)08. Pilgrim (Leipzig, Werk2-Kulturfabrik 2015)09. Generators, acoustic (Berlin, Lukaskirche 2001)10. Cupid’s Disease, acoustic (Berlin, SFB Sendesaal, 2010)11. Frühlingstraum, acoustic (Ludwigsburg, Scala 1995)12. Reincarnation, acoustic (Bremen, Schauburg 1992)13. Days Gone By, acoustic (München, Prinzregententheater 1992)14. On The Way To Narmada (München, Prinzregententheater 1992)15. Bells Of Another Land (Berlin, Volksbühne, 1992)Alexander VeljanovErnst HornMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10