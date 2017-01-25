CD Review: Die Krupps - Live Im Schatten Der Ringe

CD1

01. Intro

02. Blick zurück im Zorn

03. Dawning of Doom

04. Risikofaktor

05. Im falschen Land

06. Essenbeck

07. Der Amboss

08. The Machinist of Joy

09. Part of the Machine CD2

01. Industrie-Mädchen

02. Schmutzfabrik

03. Robo Sapien

04. Metal Machine Music

05. To the Hilt

06. Nazis auf Speed

07. Fatherland

08. Machineries of Joy

09. Crossfire

Artist: Die KruppsTitle: Live Im Schatten Der RingeGenre: EBM / Industrial MetalRelease Date: 13th May 2016Label: AFM RecordsEvery band which feels confident on stage and gathers thousands of fans on each concert worthies its live records and DVDs. German pioneers of EBM and Industrial, DIE KRUPPS, are no exception. The first live DVD with two CDs in more than thirty years of band history was recorded at E-Tropolis Festival in Oberhausen (Germany) in 2014. The recording got matured and is now let into the world in full bloom. Sometimes, live records are made just to fill one more year in band's discography, but this is not applicable to the live-masterpiece DIE KRUPPS are offering to the hungry audience. Harsh powerful live sound, Jürgen's manipulations with the steelophone, uncompromised guitars, metal piercing notes, give effect of presence as you are standing right now in the first row among the industrial feast.The band was formed in 1980 and had a break in existing between 1997 and 2005. DIE KRUPPS have made big impact on the EBM and Industrial music scene in Germany and influenced many bands which took the steps of grandmasters. For such masters of sound, the stage usually offers complete freedom of expression, experiments with sound and getting in touch with the audience. DIE KRUPPS show in their live performance that they are capable of using it all. Eighteen tracks, most of them selected from albums of 1990s and further, represent the band's genesis from year to year in sound pattern and complexity of sound. High voltage on stage penetrates in every song on the record, the lead singer sounds energetic and cogently, as if there are not all these long years behind. The final encores are the desirable ‘Fatherland’, ‘Machineries of Joy’ to sing along and the magnificent ‘Crossfire’ as a highest point. Without any doubts, this is an album for multiple listening and for collection for most of the fans of the genre.Jürgen Engler – vocals, guitar, synthesizers and programmingRalf Dörper – synthesizers and programmingMarcel Zürcher – guitarVolker Borchert – live drumsNils Finkeisen – live guitarMusic: 10Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10