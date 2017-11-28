Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BILLY BRAGG
Tue Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RYAN KEEN
Tue Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Wed Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MISTER ME
Wed Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARILYN MANSON
Wed Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
Wed Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOGOL BORDELLO
Wed Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MILBURN
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRICKY
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MISTER ME
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NORDIC GIANTS
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FÜNF STERNE DELUXE
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OSCAR AND THE WOLF
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FAUN
Thu Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Fri Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEX MOFA GANG
Fri Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
Fri Dec 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Evanescence - Synthesis

Details
evanescence synthesis
Artist: Evanescence
Title: Synthesis
Genre: Rock / Symphonic
Release Date: 10th November 2017
Label: Sony Music


Album Review

Grammy Award nominees from Arkansas, USA, EVANESCENCE was formed as a band in 1995 by singer Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody. The band experiences its highs and lows, released four albums, changed a lot of its members, reached 6th position with ‘Fallen’ in ‘Top Bestselling Albums of the Last 10 Years’, took a break in its career and was back again to active touring life in 2015. In 2017, the musicians have released a new album. The new album is kind of a memory-book. It consists of well-known material of the band which is reviewed, rethought, reinvented and now wears “a new dress”. And this tasty cake has two cherries on the top - two new songs.

All tracks are like brilliants, framed in orchestral arrangements, clear and shiny. Maybe for some other rock bands this step would be a mistake, but not for EVANESCENCE. Amy Lee shows with her vocals that as a vocalist she has grown up through this years. It's her who has changed, not only the music. The album starts with a tender piano intro, supported by violin and floating into ‘Never go back’ which is touching. As to the songs, they smoothly pass on one into another as good old stories. ‘Hi-Lo’, a new track, not only provokes butterflies in the stomach with lyrics and Amy's voice, but also with delicate strings of LINDSEY STIRLING’s violin, who has made a guest appearance on album. Next song, ‘Lacrimosa’, is like a secret door that leads listeners to ‘The End of the Dream’ from self-titled album of 2011, dramatic, strong drums, and impulsive guitars.

Most powerful is the transit to well-known and beloved ‘Bring me to life’ from the first album ‘Fallen’. Also this song became a title song on the Daredevil movie soundtrack. The male rap part is removed from this track, only electronic embroidery and the voice of Amy is left, which confirms her power and genuineness. Song by song, step by step, the album comes to the end and in the end there is another new song, ‘Imperfection’, a perfect and impressive ending for the album. Verses are mainly read, not sung by Amy, but the refrain reveals her voice in full power, persistent and demanding: “Don't you dare surrender...”, “'Cause I could never replace your perfect imperfection”. That's the point! The production of the album was done by Amy and Will Hunt and it is marvelous. ‘Synthesis’ reveals the real Amy Lee and her voice as it is always meant to be heard.


Tracklist

01. Overture
02. Never Go Back (from ‘Evanescence’)
03. Hi-Lo
04. My Heart Is Broken (from ‘Evanescence’)
05. Lacrymosa (from ‘The Open Door’)
06. The End of the Dream (from ‘Evanescence’)
07. Bring Me to Life (from ‘Fallen’)
08. Unraveling (interlude)
09. Imaginary (from ‘Fallen’)
10. Secret Door (from ‘Evanescence’)
11. Lithium (from ‘The Open Door’)
12. Lost in Paradise (from ‘Evanescence’)
13. Your Star (from ‘The Open Door’)
14. My Immortal (from ‘Fallen’)
15. The In-Between (piano solo)
16. Imperfection


Line-up

Amy Lee – Piano, production, vocals
Tim McCord – Bass guitar, synth
Will Hunt – Drums
Troy McLawhorn – Lead guitar
Jen Majura – Rhythm guitar, Theremin


Website

www.evanescence.com


Cover Picture

evenescence synthesis


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10



Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Evanescence - Synthesis