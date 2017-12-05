Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NOTHING BUT THIEVES
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOGOL BORDELLO
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HUNDREDS (acoustic)
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PARCELS
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DAME
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MORGAN JAMES
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODEN ARMS
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIO RETURNS: THE WORLD TOUR
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUNDARA KARMA
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HO99O9
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NOTHING BUT THIEVES
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PICTURES
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RHONDA
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
Thu Dec 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MISTER ME
Thu Dec 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PT) Concert: VNV NATION
Thu Dec 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(I) Concert: KLIMT 1918

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Devil, The & The Universe - Folk Horror

Details
thedevilandtheuniverse folkhorror
Artist: The Devil & The Universe
Title: Folk Horror
Genre: Dark Ambient
Release Date: 22nd September 2017
Label: Aufnahme + Wiedergabe


Album Review

THE DEVIL & THE UNIVERSE keep creating a soundtrack of their ambience, which is as mystical as it has always been. ‘Folk Horror’ provides more haunting music for rituals and for fun too. The project began as an experiment. Even the name has been chosen by a chance - with the help of the Tarot. The musicians claim to free themselves from the “critical self” to create their music, so they don't have to think of “right” or “wrong”. Whether thank to magic, or destiny, or pure chaos, but these experiments seem to find its pretty decent and faithful public. So if you are familiar with The Crowley Tarot, Qliphoth, Magick, Kenneth Grant, you probably will understand this Austrian trio better than the others, including the author of these lines. Main thing not to forget: (self)irony. “If someone or something takes him- or herself too seriously, this person loses authenticity and becomes ridiculous. Humour is the only way to survive in a universe which is, basically, a joke that tells itself,”- Ashley Dayour said once in an interview, - “but, humour isn’t just ridiculousness!”

“Folk Horror” is the name of the sub-genre of (in the seventies developed) British horror film where the aesthetics and the content reflect the heathenistic history of the British Royal Empire. The horror element has its subtle nuances. It lies in fields and meadows, hides in birdhouses and haystacks. To get all the jokes and the meanings of THE DEVIL & THE UNIVERSE you better get to know about the subjects, mentioned above. But even if you're not into it, you still might enjoy the videos. As for the music – it is even easier to understand, as this band proves that music is a universal language. With no words, but melodies only, rhythmic sequencing and chords the musicians manage to create a full dynamic picture, which is pretty dark and grave, but once a listener dives into it, he/she will discover what’s “fun-fear” is about and that nothing can tell a particular story better than minimalistic melodies, decorated with weird and sometimes typical UFO-sound effects.




Tracklist

01. Alchemical Landscape
02. Willow Dance
03. The Ash Tree
04. A Fiend In The Furrows
05. Black Harvest
06. Wyrd
07. The Church Of The Goat
08. When We Were Trees


Line-up

Ashley Dayour - Instruments, Vocals
David Pfister - Instruments, Field Recordings
Stefan Elsbacher - Drums, Synths


Website

http://www.thedevilandtheuniverse.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheDevilAndTheUniverse


Cover Picture

thedevilandtheuniverse folkhorror


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8 / 10

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Devil, The & The Universe - Folk Horror