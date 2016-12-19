Live Review: Caliban - Hamburg 2016

16th December 2016
Caliban, Suicide Silence, Any Given Day, To The Rats And Wolves
Suitable for the time of the year the stage was burning four times today: CALIBAN and SUICIDE SILENCE were bringing special guests ANY GIVEN DAY and TO THE RATS AND WOLVES. This night there will was Core in the Markthalle in Hamburg, Core in many different colours.
To The Rats And Wolves
Eiffel 65’s song ‘Blue’, air raid warning siren, EDM club sounds, TO THE RATS AND WOLVES. The Metalcore guys with some playful Trancecore elements start an instant party. There is rarely a concert beginning to escalate that fast. The moshing pit boils like heated by an induction hob. Especially likable are the Post-Hardcore parts, which are to be found primarily in ‘Starting All Over’ from the new album ‘Dethroned’. “Spring, dance, spit, have fun, do what you want!” Dixi Wu is shouting into the fans’ faces. And so there is a circle pit during ‘Riot’ and maybe the dancing’s maximum at ‘Wild At Heart’, but the set ends without ‘Young.Used.Wasted’ being played - that’s sad for the fans that followed the band from the beginning. http://www.totheratsandwolves.com / https://www.facebook.com/totheratsandwolves
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 6
Light: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Any Given Day
The beginning of ANY GIVEN DAY’s program it seems as if they’d play heavy metal, before intense Metalcore fills the Markthalle. Quickly you can see that there is an ongoing evolution in their music: less Metalcore, more metal. ‘Rebels’ is the name of one of the best songs from the new album ‘Everlasting’ they’re playing today. While Dennis Diehl, the monstrous front man, is singing and shouting toughly, young humans are flying over the audience, an circle pit rants and a beautiful wall of death is going on. But ANY GIVEN DAY unfortunately also don’t play their best hit from the early concerts, the Rhianna cover ‘Diamonds’. http://www.anygivenday.eu / https://www.facebook.com/AnyxGivenxDay
Rating
Music: 6.5
Performance: 6.5
Sound: 6.5
Light: 7
Total: 6.5 / 10
Suicide Silence
‘Unanswered’, in your face! - When SUICIDE SILENCE enter the stage, there’s no more room for shenanigans. Badass brutal deathcore, ‘Wake Up’, ‘Fuck Everything’, aggressiveness at its best! Not much different lyrics, but they are shouted again and again - by hundreds of mouths. Interesting but not likable for every ear is lead singer Eddie Hermida’s way to squeal nearly every line while rarely growl at all. This is taking some of the violence from the music, but it’s adding a whole lot of severe madness. This freaky weirdness culminates in Eddie dancing in his see-through shirt while the band is playing some groovy sounds. These musical elements are picked up in ‘Doris’, a song from the next album coming in February 2017. It has unusual soft and silent parts and even clean singing. Is that the new direction of SUICIDE SILENCE? Fortunately these Americans don’t forget to play their greatest hit ‘No Pity For A Coward’ - the climax of all their shows. http://bit.ly/thirdegreeSS / https://www.facebook.com/suicidesilence
Rating
Music: 8.5
Performance: 8
Sound: 5
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
Caliban
CALIBAN don’t do for the first time, what not every band can do at all. They start their set with what may be the best song they’ve ever made: “Memorial”. They can afford to do that, because they have so many other outstanding songs, for example “Paralyzed” from the new album “Gravity” or the impressive German songs “nebeL”, sounding not without a reason more like Callejon then CALIBAN, and “Mein schwarzes Herz”, which let’s us hope there will be more stuff like that in the future. The long pauses between many of the songs and front man Andy Dörner talking the same rubbish over and over again makes many listeners grind their teeth. But with “We Are The Many” they’re able to weld together the whole audience and show that they are one of the absolute best metalcore bands of all. http://www.calibanmetal.com / https://www.facebook.com/CalibanOfficial
Setlist
01. Memorial
02. Walk Alone
03. Love Song
04. Paralyzed
05. Devil's Night
06. Inferno
07. nebeL
08. broken
09. Davy Jones
---
10. King
11. Mein schwarzes Herz
12. We Are the Many
13. Sonne (Rammstein cover)
14. Nothing Is Forever
Rating
Music: 9.5
Performance: 4
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
Gallery
All Pictures by Jan Termath (http://www.profound-passion.com/)