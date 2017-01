Live Review: Casualties, The - Tallinn 2016

Rock Club Tapper, Tallinn, Estonia30th November 2016The American street punk band THE CASUALTIES played a legendary first concert for their Estonian fans! Rock Club Tapper was filled with excitement, jumps, moshing, screams, jokes, beer, great music and great fun!! Many describing it later as the concert of their lifetime!The evening could not be any better with Jorge, Rick, Jake and Marc delivering 200% and first of all being friends with each fan. I don't have info how Jake's evening ended up as Jorge sold him to the winner of one game, together with the award of 100 Mexican Pesos and the t-shirt which none wanted to buy... Happy fans and a great setlist of 21 songs from various albums were trademarks of the evening. The setlist included songs from ‘Chaos Sound’ (2016), ‘On the Front Line’ (2004), ‘For the Punx’ (1997), ‘Die Hards’ (2001), ‘Resistance’ (2012), ‘Underground Army’ (1998), ‘Under Attack’ (2006), and ‘We Are All We Have’ (2009). The biggest surprise of the evening and the biggest award for the fans was an invitation to share the stage with THE CASUALTIES for the last song. It took less than a second and the stage was crowded, Jorge climbed next to drums, and Rick and Jake melted with the crowed – a perfect moment for the song ‘We Are All We Have’. I am sure THE CASUALTIES will be back!THE CASUALTIES are Jorge Herrera (lead vocals), Rick Lopez (vocals, bass), Jake Kolatis (vocals, guitar) and Marc "Meggers" Eggers (drums). Check THE CASUALTIES web page, go and have fun at the next concert (North America tour in January), and listen the new album ‘Chaos Sound’. https://www.facebook.com/TheCasualties . With the best wish to make an awesome interview, the final call for the bus came (there was less than five hours left to sleep before their morning trip to Russia) so I made just a quick random chat with Rick in the backstage. He is really a cool guy! Somehow we started to talk about his tattoo which is connected with his father, and then I was like, oh wait, can you repeat that? I'll turn on camera... So here it is: https://youtu.be/dCXDpU9hbrk 01. Chaos Sound02. Tomorrow Belongs To Us03. Unknown Soldier04. Chaos Punx05. Punk Rock Love06. Criminal Class07. Running Through The Night08. Made In N.Y.C.09. Media Control10. Resistance11. Unemployed12. Punx & Skins13. Police Brutality14. My Blood. My Life. Always Forward.15. System Failed Us... Again16. Rejected And Unwanted17. For The Punx18. Get Off My Back19. Riot20. On City Streets21.We Are All We HaveAll photos by Jelena Jakovljevic ( Facebook