Live Review: Amon Amarth - Tallinn 2016

Rock Cafe, Tallinn, Estonia12th December 2016The black wind, Jomsvikings on the shore, the silence before the storm... AMON AMARTH is resting in Tallinn during the “Jomsviking European Tour” the day before the historic event when AMON AMARTH will play in Estonia for the very first time! Melodic Death Metal of Norse mythology is bringing back the Viking Age with AMON AMARTH's new album ‘Jomsviking’. The album was ready in March and the Jomsviking tour started 2016, and is continuing through 2017. Check the new dates!The Rock Cafe stage is covered in black and GRAND MAGUS is the opening act. The venue is fully packed and the response of audience is great, though there is not much room to move on the stage. Luckily, GRAND MAGUS is just a trio and it is cool to see drums in the first place in front of hidden AMON AMARTH's set up. Suddenly, the emotions explode and everyone in the venue is singing along with GRAND MAGUS’ ‘Hammer of the North’ chorus - a perfect welcome for the first visit ever! GRAND MAGUS is JB (vocals, guitar), Fox (bass) and Ludwig (drums). http://www.grandmagus.com There was total darkness in front of our eyes and anyone was waiting Vikings to come... light beams are drawing mystical silhouettes of the drums on the top of the giant Viking helmet. Jocke is there, the others are coming... and it starts! The whole stage is now lit up and it seems that a Viking boat stayed on the shore, instead the Viking helmet is here tonight. The Rock Cafe stage is usually perceived as a bigger one, but it is not big enough for the “Jomsviking tour” props, so the Viking helmet is without horns. As it is a closed venue, pyrotechnic works are forbidden as well, anyway a great show is ahead! Johan is teasing the fans if that's the best they can do, making jokes and provoking them to open up and bring out the warriors. The atmosphere got hot, powerful and loud, now all are united as one from young till the old ones! (The concert will finish before 23:00 so there is no age limit tonight).The setlist is the same during all December shows, an awesome mix of well-known albums: ‘Fate of Norns’ (2004), ‘Deceiver of the Gods’ (2013), ‘Jomsviking’ (2016), ‘With Oden on Our Side’ (2006), ‘Surtur Rising’ (2011), ‘Versus the World’ (2002), ‘Twilight of the Thunder God’ (2008). Tonight, six of seventeen songs are from the new ‘Jomsviking’ album, and the highest peak of the evening is an instant reaction of all fans to raised horns during ‘Raise Your Horns’ encore song. AMON AMARTH is Johan Hegg (vocals), Ted Lundström (bass), Johan Söderberg (guitar), Olavi Mikkonen (guitar) and Jocke Wallgren (drums). http://www.amonamarth.com 01. The Pursuit of Vikings02. As Loke Falls03. First Kill04. The Way of Vikings05. At Dawn's First Light06. Cry of the Black Birds07. Deceiver of the Gods08. On a Sea of Blood09. Destroyer of the Universe10. Death in Fire11. One Thousand Burning Arrows12. Father of the Wolf13. Runes to My Memory14. War of the Gods---15. Raise Your Horns16. Guardians of Asgaard17. Twilight of the Thunder GodAll photos by Jelena Jakovljevic ( www.facebook.com/JelenaJakovljevicPhotography