Live Review: Anti-Flag - Esch sur Alzette 2017

23rd April 2017
Anti-Flag, eSKAlation
ANTI-FLAG were back in Luxembourg and they showed the Grand-Duchy what they are capable of. They were playing at the Rockhal club, and it seemed as if the hall was full to the end. Again, ANTI-FLAG were not alone and brought a German support: ESKALATION!
eSKAlation
ESKALATION is a German band with Ska, Punk Rock, Indie and dub elements and knows exactly how to make the audience dance. The eight-headed band had not let their spirits ruin despite the car breakdown. Everyone was full of energy and had fun on the stage. Also their songs are really catchy and it was really fun to shoot the band. Unfortunately, not many people were present at the beginning, including some French anti-flag fans, who had problems to understand the songs of the band. However, most people did not care about that fact and in the end many of them danced to their songs. In any case, a band to check out! http://www.eskalation-band.de / https://www.facebook.com/eskalationmusik
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Anti-Flag
After a short set change, ANTI-FLAG came on stage with a well-planned performance. These were also full of energy, even though they had already given a concert in Cologne on the same day. The stage presence was great and the energy of the four-headed band immediately passed to the crowd. These sang every single song and had a lot of fun. The atmosphere was great and the band enjoyed the cheers of the people. The focus of the playlist were the albums ‘For Blood and Empire’ and ‘American Spring’. But also older songs like ‘Die for the Government’ were well-known by the fans. It was noticeable that the band had many years of stage experience. Justin Sane, for example, often jumped in front of the photographers and showed off. Chris # 2 also jumped back and forth and presented the photographers and, of course, the audience the finest jumps. Overall it was a successful evening. The first group warmed the crowd up for ANTI-FLAG and these delivered a generally good show. http://www.americanspring.net / https://www.facebook.com/anti.flag.official
Setlist
01. Fabled World
02. Die for the Government
03. Drink Drank Punk
04. Émigré
05. The Press Corpse
06. Sodom, Gomorrah, Washington D.C: (Sheep in Shepherd’s Clothing)
07. You are Fired
08. Turncoat
09. All of the Poison, All of the Pain
10. Broken Bones
11. Sky is Falling
12. Fuck Police Brutality
13. 1 Trillion Dollar
14. This is the End (For you my friend)
15. Depleted Uranium is war crime
---
16. I wanna be sedated (Ramones cover)
17. Cities Burn
18. Brandenburg Gate
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 9
Total: 8.2 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens (https://www.facebook.com/ElenaA.Photography/)