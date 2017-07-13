Live Review: Death Angel - Esch sur Alzette 2017

10th July 2017
Death Angel, Warbringer, Sublind
On the 10th July, DEATH ANGEL visited Luxembourg for the first time ever and promoted their latest album ‘The Evil Divine’. Even the warming up was in good hands. The American band WARBRINGER and the local band SUBLIND were in charge of this.
Sublind
The opener act was SUBLIND. The latter is a trash metal band from Luxembourg which was founded in 2005. They already shared the stage with TANKARD, SATYRICON, DUST BOLT and ALESTORM. As always, their show was full of energy. Even though, there weren’t much people in the beginning, they managed that the crowd was in a good mood. Frontman Luca even spoke in English because there were a few people coming from France, Belgium and Germany, so everybody could understand him. But when you took a closer look at him holding his favourite drink, he didn’t have to speak in a language everybody understands since each in the room knew what he was singing about, beer.
Setlist
01. Bommeleeër
02. Cenosillicaphobia
03. Thrashing Delirium
04. Highspeed Hangover
05. Abandon All Hope
06. Metalmorphosis
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 10
Light: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Warbringer
After about 15 minutes, WARBRINGER showed up. WARBRINGER is an American trash metal band formed in 2004. They already released five studio albums including their latest one ‘Woe to the Vanquished’. The warming up to the main act was a huge success. The people banged their head an even a little mosh pit came up. The performance was very strong, energetic and professional. After that good show, the crowd was definitely ready for DEATH ANGEL.
Setlist
01. Silhouettes
02. Woe to the Vanquished
03. Remain Violent
04. Shellfire
05. Descending Blade
06. Shattered Like Glass
07. Living in a Whirlwind
08. Combat Shock
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 10
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
Death Angel
Finally, DEATH ANGEL came on stage to finish that successful evening. The American trash metal band from Daly City, California already released eight albums. The latter were full of energy. The songs were loud and fast, the performance professional, the atmosphere great and the crowd was in a good mood. The focus of the setlist were their latest album ‘The Evil Divine’, ‘The Dreams Calls For Blood’ and ‘The Ultra-Violence’. The BLACK SABBATH cover ‘Falling Off the Edge of the World’ has gone down well among the crowd.
Setlist
01. The Ultra-Violence (Beginning only)
02. Evil Priest
03. Claws in So Deep
04. Left for Dead
05. Father of Lies
06. Son of the Morning
07. Caster of Shame
08. Thrown to the Wolves
09. Seemingly Endless Time
10. Breakaway
11. Lost
12. Falling Off the Edge of the World (Black Sabbath Cover)
13. Kill as One
14. Relentless Revolution
15. The Moth
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Sound: 10
Light: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Overall, it was a great evening full of energy, good music and beer. The support acts SUBLIND and WARBRINGER did their job very well and warmed up the people for DEATH ANGEL. The latter delivered a great show so that you feel like back in the 80s.
All Pictures by Elena Arens