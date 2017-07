Live Review: Death Angel - Esch sur Alzette 2017

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg10th July 2017On the 10th July, DEATH ANGEL visited Luxembourg for the first time ever and promoted their latest album ‘The Evil Divine’. Even the warming up was in good hands. The American band WARBRINGER and the local band SUBLIND were in charge of this.The opener act was SUBLIND. The latter is a trash metal band from Luxembourg which was founded in 2005. They already shared the stage with TANKARD DUST BOLT and ALESTORM . As always, their show was full of energy. Even though, there weren’t much people in the beginning, they managed that the crowd was in a good mood. Frontman Luca even spoke in English because there were a few people coming from France, Belgium and Germany, so everybody could understand him. But when you took a closer look at him holding his favourite drink, he didn’t have to speak in a language everybody understands since each in the room knew what he was singing about, beer.01. Bommeleeër02. Cenosillicaphobia03. Thrashing Delirium04. Highspeed Hangover05. Abandon All Hope06. MetalmorphosisMusic: 7Performance: 7Sound: 10Light: 8Total: 8 / 10After about 15 minutes, WARBRINGER showed up. WARBRINGER is an American trash metal band formed in 2004. They already released five studio albums including their latest one ‘Woe to the Vanquished’. The warming up to the main act was a huge success. The people banged their head an even a little mosh pit came up. The performance was very strong, energetic and professional. After that good show, the crowd was definitely ready for DEATH ANGEL.01. Silhouettes02. Woe to the Vanquished03. Remain Violent04. Shellfire05. Descending Blade06. Shattered Like Glass07. Living in a Whirlwind08. Combat ShockMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 10Light: 7Total: 8 / 10Finally, DEATH ANGEL came on stage to finish that successful evening. The American trash metal band from Daly City, California already released eight albums. The latter were full of energy. The songs were loud and fast, the performance professional, the atmosphere great and the crowd was in a good mood. The focus of the setlist were their latest album ‘The Evil Divine’, ‘The Dreams Calls For Blood’ and ‘The Ultra-Violence’. The BLACK SABBATH cover ‘Falling Off the Edge of the World’ has gone down well among the crowd.01. The Ultra-Violence (Beginning only)02. Evil Priest03. Claws in So Deep04. Left for Dead05. Father of Lies06. Son of the Morning07. Caster of Shame08. Thrown to the Wolves09. Seemingly Endless Time10. Breakaway11. Lost12. Falling Off the Edge of the World (Black Sabbath Cover)13. Kill as One14. Relentless Revolution15. The MothMusic: 8Performance: 9Sound: 10Light: 9Total: 9 / 10Overall, it was a great evening full of energy, good music and beer. The support acts SUBLIND and WARBRINGER did their job very well and warmed up the people for DEATH ANGEL. The latter delivered a great show so that you feel like back in the 80s.All Pictures by Elena Arens