Live Review: Der Weg einer Freiheit - Esch sur Alzette 2017

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg26th September 2017After a noticeable gig at the last edition of the Bang your Head Festival, DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT came back to the Kulturfabrik and no one was standing there without having fun. Supporting the tour is REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER, which is a French black metal band. Unfortunately, the second support band, INTER ARMA, had to cancel their European run due to some major passport issues.Already at the entrance of the Kulturfabrik, a balsamic and sweet scent was noticeable. When you looked to the stage you saw candles and incense sticks, which made the Kulturfabrik already very atmospheric. And so was the intro of REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER: atmospheric and dark. For the opening act, there were already a lot of people which is striking. And also notable is that the people were active from the start of the show. The songs of the band were also well divided. There were nice blast beat and head-bang parts where the dark atmosphere is still maintained. They animated the early coming people and warmed them up very well for the headliner DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT.01. L’Exil02. A Sheep Among the Wolves03. Ov Flames, Flesh and Sins04. …to Take Us05. Embrace the Flames06. Thou Shall Lie Down07. The Incandescent MarchMusic: 8Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 6Total: 7.8 / 10After a quick set change, DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT came up to the stage while the crowd is already cheering to them. Unlike the opening act, the intro wasn’t so atmospheric and quite long. However, they have immediately clarified their position and made the Kulturfabrik dangle. Their songs were melancholic and gloomy but there was a great mixture of epic blast beats and heavy, dark parts.01. Einkehr02. Der stille Fluss03. Repulsion04. Skepsis, Pt. I05. Skepsis, Pt. II06. Ewigkeit07. Zeichen08. Aufbruch---09. LichtmenschMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 8Light: 9Total: 8 / 10In general, it was an atmospheric and dark start into the week. REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER was a convenient opening act for the night and DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT completed this very melancholy but also satisfying evening.More on Der Weg einer Freiheit All pictures by Elena Arens (https://www.facebook.com/ElenaA.Photography/)