Interview: Erdling - March 2017

Interview withOn March 17th, ERDLING’s new album ‘Supernova’ has been released and entered the German album charts a mere week later on #56. And of course the quartet didn’t miss taking their new songs on the road, supporting HÄMATOM on their “Wir sind Gott” tour through Germany. We met Neill, Neno and Niklas in Aschaffenburg on March 18th to have a little chit-chat!: Album title ‘Supernova’ - why, wherefore, how come?(everyone laughs): Almost a perfect transition to the second question! Let’s assume we treat ‘Supernova‘ and your first album ‘Aus den Tiefen‘ as siblings with just a small difference in age - what do they have in common, what is completely different about them?: What was it like to work with Chris Harms (LORD OF THE LOST) again, since he has already produced ‘Aus den Tiefen‘, and is there any producer you would just love to do an album with?(laughs): And do you produce anything for other bands right now?: Do you have guest musicians on ‘Supernova‘ who you can actively hear, or just remixes like the one from Andy Brings?: So is there someone else you would like to do a version of one of your songs?: The whole German Gothic and Dark Rock scene has a lot of nameable bands, and many of them know each other - do you sense some kind of rivalry or is it more like teamwork, helping each other and so on?: Which of your own songs if your favorite one to play live?: Why did you choose the German language as your language to sing in?: Which topic would you never write about?: And which genre would be a no-go? Or which one would you like to try out, even though it’s not your style at all?: (takes a deep breath)(everyone laughs)(laughs): Are there songs on ‘Supernova‘ or ’Aus den Tiefen’ which had a topic before they had even been written? Because you thought that you just had to do a song about a certain topic? And on the other hand, are there songs that were super spontaneous?: Do you have hobbies that are completely different from making music? Something that no one would even think about when they see you?: (very emotional)((laughs) (everyone laughs)(laughs)(everyone laughs)(laughs): Did you ever censor yourself or would you do that if there was something critical in a song of yours?: What’s your favorite Disney movie? You all look like you’re totally into Disney.: Yeah, that’s why I’m asking!: It’s Star Wars.(laughs)(laughs): Could you imagine doing a complete concept album that tells a whole story?: What’s your most embarrassing stage experience?: (laughs)(everyone laughs): With which location, gig or festival do you associate something special?: Yes.(laughs): Could you imagine doing an online diary, like ‘TV Of The Lost’ from LORD OF THE LOST or ’Gothic Internat’ from UNZUCHT?: Firsts: What was the first CD you bought, the first gig you visited and the first gig with ERDLING, seen on an emotional base!(laughs): Is there a ritual before every gig?: Sure! We’re going to find it out.(laughs): Who of you would survive the longest in prison?(everyone laughs): (laughs): (still laughing)(points at Nate Pearson who’s sitting in the back of the room as well).: … (looks at the others in silence, then shakes his head) (everyone laughs): What do you absolutely have no talent for?(laughs): With which person, male or female, would you like to be trapped in an elevator?(everyone laughs): I totally knew that you’d say that.: (laughs): He counts as male and female.: What are your favorite misheard lyrics?: A classic!: And the last one - some words to our readers!More on ERDLING