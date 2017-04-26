Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
April 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RED CITY RADIO
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SALIM SAMATOU
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SEASICK STEVE
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: UFO361
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE MENZINGERS
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LUPID
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KRAKÓW LOVES ADANA
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CIRCA WAVES
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FRIDA GOLD
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAKUB ONDRA
Wed Apr 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ABAY
Thu Apr 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
Thu Apr 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(RU) PETER HEPPNER, M.I.N.E
Thu Apr 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAKUB ONDRA
Thu Apr 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENTRANCE
Thu Apr 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ELECTRIC GUEST
Thu Apr 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION

Login

Interviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Interview: Austra - April 2017

Details
austra2017 01Interview with

Katie Stalmanis (founder / singer / songwriter) from AUSTRA

AUSTRA, the band led by the Canadian singer / songwriter Katie Stalmanis, has released an amazing third album called ‘Future Politics’. Again it's a jewel of dark electronic “synth-pop”, haunted by Stalmanis’ bewitching voice and by Maya Postepski’s groovy rhythms. Our journalist Phil Blackmarquis had a chat with Katie Stalmanis before the last concert of AUSTRA’s European tour at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels.

Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: Let’s talk about the new album, ‘Future Politics’. How would you position it in comparison with the first two albums?
Katie Stalmanis [KS]: Musically, it was written in the same way as I wrote the first one, but with a lot more knowledge about how to make music with a computer, so it’s a lot more ambient, more relaxed. And there’s much more a narrative surrounding it, lyrically...

RoD: I think you were inspired by books, like, for instance, ‘Inventing The Future‘?
KS: Yes, ‘Inventing The Future: Post Capitalism in a World Without Work’*. Basically, any type of reading or movie that had a vision for the future as an alternative to the world we’re living in. I was obsessed by this topic.

austra2017 02

RoD: Would you say that the album is more experimental?
KS: I guess so. Originally, when I composed it, I had the idea of making background music, so there are a lot of ambient moments on it. In that way, it is more experimental.

RoD: The track ‘43’, for instance, is very interesting.
KS: Yes, it doesn’t really fit with the other tracks, which is why it’s the last on the record.

RoD: The title track, on the contrary, is more “clubby”, more “dancy”, with clear “electro” accents. Are you influenced by dance music more than before?
KS: That song to me is a little “cheesy”, it was meant to be that way.
RoD: Yes, the sounds are typically electro-dance...
KS: It's kind of almost cliché... (laughs)

RoD: The track ‘Free Power’ is also very nice. Would you agree to say that it sounds more Scandinavian?
KS: Maybe. I think it sounds more psychedelic than the other tracks, mostly because of the ending. It also has a 60ies Rock’n’Roll style.
RoD: The atmosphere and the voice made me think of THE KNIFE and BJÖRK, but this applies to a lot of your songs.
KS: Yes, I guess I’ve always been inspired by Scandinavian music.

austra2017 03

RoD: I also read that one of your biggest influences and “crushes” is NINE INCH NAILS, which is great because it’s my favourite band... How did you discover them?
KS: When I was 18, I moved out of my parents’ house and I lived with this girl, Kate. She’s still one of my best friends. I was more into classical music and she was more into industrial music and she said: “You would love NINE INCH NAILS because he [Trent Reznor] is very good at the piano”! At first when I listened to NIN, I didn’t really get it. Then it clicked and I became obsessed. The first record I liked was ‘The Fragile’, which is not usually the one that turn people on to NIN, but it worked for me.

RoD: Which track in particular was the big “turning point” for you?
KS: It was the track ‘Just Like You Imagined’.
RoD: Oh yes, the instrumental track! With the chord progression and the weird time signature?
KS: Yes. It just builds and build and builds… it's amazing.

RoD: Did you see the video of the live version of the track in 2009 with the pianist [Mike Garson]?
KS: No, I didn't.
RoD: I will send you the link.
KS: Great.

RoD: By the way, which album is the album you’ve listened to the most?
KS: It's difficult to say, because I listen to a lot of different stuff. I guess it must be ‘Vespertine’ by BJÖRK.
RoD: And which song in particular?
KS: ‘Aurora’.

austra2017 04

RoD: And do you have favourites in the new-wave, kind of 80ies period?
KS: People are always shocked but I never really listened to a lot of new-wave / 80ies music.
RoD: It was before your time... (laughs)
KS: I know my music sounds a bit like new-wave / 80ies music but it's by accident. I think it's because of the samples and the sounds I'm using when I'm creating music.
RoD: It's like an unwilling heritage...
KS: Exactly.

RoD: Thank you!
KS: You're welcome!

To buy AUSTRA's ‘Future Politics’ album:


*’Inventing The Future: Post Capitalism in a World Without Work’ by Nick Srnicek and Alex Williams
Thank you to Katie Stalmanis, Maya Postepski, Musiczine.net, Domino Records and Ancienne Belgique.
www.austramusic.com 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists A-E Interview: Austra - April 2017