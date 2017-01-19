CD Review: In Flames - Sounds From the Heart of Gothenburg

Artist: In FlamesTitle: Sounds From the Heart of GothenburgGenre: MetalRelease Date: 23rd September 2016Label: Nuclear BlastIN FLAMES probably is the most famous band that hailed from Gothenburg, a charming Swedish town. It is in this town where the band decided to record its new LP/CD/DVD, and, as if you haven’t guessed yet, it is a live recording.I suppose playing in your home town is a tricky business. On one hand you can bet for the warm reactions of the crowd. On the other, Gothenburg is somewhat a safe ground for the band, a place where since they don’t have to take any risks, they fail to provide something astonishing. I wouldn’t go as far as to suggest they are on an automatic pilot of sorts. But there are times where they sound as if they have a job to do and they do it professionally knowing that the result will be digitally boosted by the production.As such this release is addressed mainly to those who were there and of course their fans worldwide.01. In Plain View02. Everything’s Gone03. Fear is the Weakness04. Trigger05. Resin06. Where the Dead Ships Dwell07. With Eyes Wide Open08. Paralysed09. Through Oblivion10. Ropes11. Delight and Angers12. Cloud Connected13. Only for the Weak14. The Chosen Pessimist15. The Quiet Place16. When the World Explodes17. Rusted Nail18. The Mirror’s Truth19. Deliver Us20. Take This LifeAnders Fridén – vocalsBjörn Gelotte – guitarsPeter Iwers – bassNiclas Engelin – guitarsJoe Rickard – drumsMusic: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10