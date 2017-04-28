Fury In The Slaughterhouse - 30 - The Ultimate Best of Collection

Artist: Fury In The SlaughterhouseTitle: 30 - The Ultimate Best of CollectionGenre: RockRelease Date: 10th March 2017Label: Starwatch Entertainment (Sony Music)FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE started in 1986 and during the first decade they reached the Europe-round fame as well as they conquered the USA. Today they are represented as the legends, considering themselves as “unwanted” and “misfits” in the very beginning, but over-standing due their passion. And let's be fair, thirty years is a big term, especially when we're talking about a band. So for the fans of this ultimate collection spares the most beautiful and touching memories. The sold-out concerts of the anniversary-tour this year talk for themselves. For those of you who didn't catch up the time when FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE were big, have an opportunity to dive into that era and there is a big chance that you'll like it.The two CDs of three contain the most important hits of the band from 1987 up to 2007. The compilation is opened with the ‘Every Generation Got Its Own Disease’, which might have blown the minds of the musical critics back in 1993. The other memorable singles included in the collection are ‘Radio Orchid’, ‘When I'm Dead and Gone’, ‘Down There’, ‘Milk and Honey’, ‘Hello and Goodbye’, ‘Brilliant Thieves’, ‘Are You Real?’ Together with such hits as ‘Time to Wonder’ and ‘Won't Forget These Days’ these two CDs create a smooth atmosphere of the American nineties, when Bon Jovi and The Rembrandts rocked the house. FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE would be a perfect background music for some series or a movie from that decade. The second CD seems to be compiled of the 2000s' songs, but somehow it sounds more the 60s oriented. In the end of the CD there is even a cover on THE BEATLES' ‘Dear Prudence’.2008 the band went on the final tour and took a ten-years long pause, aside of the live shows which they played from time to time. So the biggest surprise is of course the third CD. FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE brought six brand new songs and two remixes together on the ‘EP The Last Order’. The EP sounds like there was no ten years in between their last and the current release. And it is meant in the best meaning. The band stayed faith to their path. It is possible to find the connections between the new songs and the older hits. Of course it is easy to notice the changes in vocals and the whole canvas of the songs, which became more rough and better calculated. The ‘EP The Last Order’ could be a love letter to the younger themselves.Let's be honest, after thirty years it is quite easy to become a legend. Quite few bands keep playing for so long. These days we forget the hit from yesterday, while there is a new ear-worm digging into our brain. But don't say you have no nostalgia for hits which were on the radio about a dozen years ago. So, were FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE really as legendary as they are celebrated today? The ‘30 - The Ultimate Best of Collection’ landed on the third position of the German charts. Last time it happened to them twenty exactly years ago. Their further nine albums were somewhere between 13th and 82nd lines. Or does it really matter, why the twenty-years old hits comfortably fit on the top of the charts, as long as we still can fall in love with them?VIDEOhttps://youtu.be/F81mhDg5Rc4https://youtu.be/yBOhEEhHREAhttps://youtu.be/3vbuZCGq3Sohttps://youtu.be/mGnxLf7juoE01. Every Generation Got Its Own Disease02. Come On03. Radio Orchid04. Milk And Honey05. Then She Said06. When I'm Dead And Gone07. Hello And Goodbye08. One Way Dead End Street09. Dancing In The Sunshine Of Dark10. Everything I Did11. Time To Wonder12. Kick It Out13. Riding On A Dead Horse14. Bring Me Home15. Seconds To Fall01. Are You Real02. Won't Forget These Days03. Trapped Today, Trapped Tomorrow04. Brilliant Thieves05. Protection06. Homesick07. Starless08. All The Young Dudes09. Down There10. Midnight Rider11. Goodbye, So Long12. Haunted Head And Heart13. She's A Star14. Dead Prudence15. Things Like This01. So (It's Not Easy)02. Love Has Gone Home03. My Personal Everest04. Dance On The Frontline05. The Last Order06. Words07. Love Has Gone Home (Remix By RCM)08. Dance On The Frontline (Runtillas Remix By RCM)Kai-Uwe Wingenfelder - VocalsThorsten Wingenfelder - Guitar, vocalsChristof Stein - GuitarHannes Schafer - BassRainer Schumann - DrumsGero Drnek - Keyboardhttp://www.fury.de / https://www.facebook.com/30-Jahre-Fury-in-the-slaughterhouse-486337858221292Music: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10