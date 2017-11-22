Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Wed Nov 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAIBACH
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HI! SPENCER
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE BLESS THIS MESS & DUCKING PUNCHES
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RUSSKAJA
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOGETHER PANGEA
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FÜNF STERNE DELUXE
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: I HEART SHARKS
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOGETHER PANGEA
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LORD OF THE LOST
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LE FLY
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: I HEART SHARKS
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOGOL BORDELLO
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FÜNF STERNE DELUXE
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER HEPPNER

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Fever Ray - Plunge

Details
feverray plunge
Artist: Fever Ray
Title: Plunge
Genre: Electronic
Release Date: 27th October 2017
Label: Rabid Records


Album Review

Some people just exude cool. Some people are so cool they can make boiling an egg appear sophisticated and the thing to be doing right now. Karen Dreijer is one such person. Having been half of Swedish electronic duo THE KNIFE (who were cool, let’s face it) co-written and guest vocalised on RÖYKSOPP’s outstanding song ‘What Else Is There’ (feel that tingle and shiver when you hear it? That’s cool, that’s what that is), she then emerged as spooky, art-synth project FEVER RAY, back in 2009. And with songs as good as ‘If I Had A Heart’ and ‘Keep The Streets Empty For Me’, guess what? Sigh. Cool as they come.

There’s obviously a lot of expectation riding on the eventual follow up to her debut as FEVER RAY, and ‘Plunge’ doesn’t mess about when proving standards haven’t slipped. ‘Wanna Sip’ kicks off with wonky synths, sinister vocals, and minimal handclap beats, and it makes for a thrilling opener. ‘Mustn’t Hurry’ is a more straightforward affair, layering itself around a strong melody and building to a dark finale. ‘A Part Of Us’ that follows is all icy synths, bleeps and skittering percussion, busy and disturbingly frantic somehow, and the experimental and menacing ‘Falling’ is bonkers, but in a good way.

It’s not all good. ‘IDK About You’ lurches about like a drunk nursery rhyme over hyperactive beats and irritating synths, and ‘This Country’ is either lovingly eccentric, or frighteningly pretentious, depending on your levels of generosity. The title track steers us back nicely to less experimental territory, a glacial instrumental that could be twice as long and still be interesting, and the upbeat, almost happy sounding ‘To The Moon And Back’ is a real pop gem, and a highpoint on ‘Plunge’. Some seductive violin introduces the delicate ‘Red Trails’ - it’s a very beautiful song- and ‘The Itch’ lives up to its title, strange and scratchy and oddly addictive. Which leaves ‘Mama’s Hand’ to close the album. It’s calm, patient and compelling in its repetitiveness, ending abruptly at exactly the right moment.

‘Plunge’ is an album that was worth waiting for, and despite its flaws, it’s a bold and exciting body of work that pushes and pulls and confuses and delights in equal measure. Maybe it will be another 7 or 8 years before the next release by FEVER RAY, but one thing is for certain. Cool is still intact.


Tracklist

01. Wanna Sip
02. Mustn’t Hurry
03. A Part Of Us
04. Falling
05. IDK About You
06. This Country
07. Plunge
08. To The Moon And Back
09. Red Trails
10. An Itch
11. Mama’s Hand


Line-up

Karin Dreijer


Website

https://feverray.com / https://www.facebook.com/FeverRay


Cover Picture

feverray plunge


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10



Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists F-J CD Review: Fever Ray - Plunge