Live Review: In Flames & Five Finger Death Punch - Frankfurt 2017

6th December 2017
Five Finger Death Punch + In Flames + Support: Of Mice And Men
News about the double headliner tour of IN FLAMES and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCHmade me completely happy, because I really like both of the bands and haven’t seen them live before. When I came to the Festhalle in Frankfurt, I got a kind of feeling that the show is totally sold-out, because a shopping centre opposite the hall and a square next to it were full of people. This evening, 6,500 visitors came to the show, and they had a lot of fun.
Of Mice and Men
OF MICE AND MEN was a supporting band. This band from Orange County you can see in Germany pretty often - with their own solo shows and as support too, last time I saw them with LINKIN PARK. But unfortunately I cannot tell you much about their show this time since we as photographers were not allowed enter the Festhalle before the IN FLAMES show.
In Flames
for this evening, IN FLAMES entered the stage as first band; as I know outside of Germany the headliners changed playing spots. The band has released its last album on 10th November 2016 and during this show, quite many songs from this record were played. The first song, ‘Drained’, the band played behind the curtains and it was only at the beginning of the second one that it fell. After being twenty-seven years in music business they are still so amazing live. Nevertheless I personally was a little bit disappointed that my favourite ‘Chosen Pessimist’ was not in their set list. The light show was amazing as well, videos were running in the background and on the pedestals where the keyboard and drums were placed. The band played seventeen songs and with ‘The End’, the musicians left the stage giving place to the next star of this evening.
Setlist
01. Drained
02. Before I Fall
03. Everything's Gone
04. Take This Life
05. Trigger
06. Only for the Weak
07. Dead Alone
08. Moonshield
09. The Jester's Dance
10. Save Me
11. Alias
12. Here Until Forever
13. The Truth
14. Deliver Us
15. The Mirror's Truth
16. The Quiet Place
17. The End
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10
Five Finger Death Punch
Changeover took much time because all pedestals were removed and in the middle of the stage a big skull was placed with the drums below. But the visitors weren't able to see all this, because the curtains hid the stage again. With ‘Lift me up’, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH entered the stage and I really was excited by the energy of the band’s singer. He took his place in the middle of the stage, his microphone stand was designed in a way that he had a small stair to place his feet on it. The musicians played with the public, Ivan L. Moody was sending kisses to the audience and tried to speak with people between the songs, so Ivan said that there are many people who said bullshit about his band but he doesn’t care and as evidence for this, the band played ‘Wash It All Away’. From all points of view it was a great show.
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
All pictures by Daria Tessa