Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Dec 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SPACEMAN SPIFF
Mon Dec 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MRS. GREENBIRD
Mon Dec 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
Mon Dec 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MIA AEGERTER
Mon Dec 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHNOSSI
Mon Dec 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FABRIZIO CAMMARATA
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KURT KRÖMER
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HEISSKALT
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GRENNAN
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIRKSCHNEIDER
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RHONDA
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FABRIZIO CAMMARATA
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHNOSSI
Tue Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEX MOFA GANG
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JERRY WILLIAMS
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SÓLSTAFIR
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RHONDA
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHNOSSI
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FABRIZIO CAMMARATA
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEX MOFA GANG

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: In Flames & Five Finger Death Punch - Frankfurt 2017

Details
Five Finger Death Punch Frankfurt 06 12 17 0069Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
6th December 2017
Five Finger Death Punch + In Flames + Support: Of Mice And Men

News about the double headliner tour of IN FLAMES and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCHmade me completely happy, because I really like both of the bands and haven’t seen them live before. When I came to the Festhalle in Frankfurt, I got a kind of feeling that the show is totally sold-out, because a shopping centre opposite the hall and a square next to it were full of people. This evening, 6,500 visitors came to the show, and they had a lot of fun.


Of Mice and Men

OF MICE AND MEN was a supporting band. This band from Orange County you can see in Germany pretty often - with their own solo shows and as support too, last time I saw them with LINKIN PARK. But unfortunately I cannot tell you much about their show this time since we as photographers were not allowed enter the Festhalle before the IN FLAMES show.


In Flames

for this evening, IN FLAMES entered the stage as first band; as I know outside of Germany the headliners changed playing spots. The band has released its last album on 10th November 2016 and during this show, quite many songs from this record were played. The first song, ‘Drained’, the band played behind the curtains and it was only at the beginning of the second one that it fell. After being twenty-seven years in music business they are still so amazing live. Nevertheless I personally was a little bit disappointed that my favourite ‘Chosen Pessimist’ was not in their set list. The light show was amazing as well, videos were running in the background and on the pedestals where the keyboard and drums were placed. The band played seventeen songs and with ‘The End’, the musicians left the stage giving place to the next star of this evening.

Setlist
01. Drained
02. Before I Fall
03. Everything's Gone
04. Take This Life
05. Trigger
06. Only for the Weak
07. Dead Alone
08. Moonshield
09. The Jester's Dance
10. Save Me
11. Alias
12. Here Until Forever
13. The Truth
14. Deliver Us
15. The Mirror's Truth
16. The Quiet Place
17. The End

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10

  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0001
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0002
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0003
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0004
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0005
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0006
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0007
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0008
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0009
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0010
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0011
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0012
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0013
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0014
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0015
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0016
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0017
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0018
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0019
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0020
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0021
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0022
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0023
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0024
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0025
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0026
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0027
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0028
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0029
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0030
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0031
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0032
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0033
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0034
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0035
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0036
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0037
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0038
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0039
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0040
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0041
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0042
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0043
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0044
  • In_Flames_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0045


Five Finger Death Punch

Changeover took much time because all pedestals were removed and in the middle of the stage a big skull was placed with the drums below. But the visitors weren't able to see all this, because the curtains hid the stage again. With ‘Lift me up’, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH entered the stage and I really was excited by the energy of the band’s singer. He took his place in the middle of the stage, his microphone stand was designed in a way that he had a small stair to place his feet on it. The musicians played with the public, Ivan L. Moody was sending kisses to the audience and tried to speak with people between the songs, so Ivan said that there are many people who said bullshit about his band but he doesn’t care and as evidence for this, the band played ‘Wash It All Away’. From all points of view it was a great show.

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10

  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0001
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0002
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0003
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0004
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0005
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0006
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0007
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0008
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0009
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0010
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0011
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0012
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0013
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0014
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0015
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0016
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0017
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0018
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0019
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0020
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0021
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0022
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0023
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0024
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0025
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0026
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0027
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0028
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0029
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0030
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0031
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0032
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0033
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0034
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0035
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0036
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0037
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0038
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0039
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0040
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0041
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0042
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0043
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0044
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0045
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0046
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0047
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0048
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0049
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0050
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0051
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0052
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0053
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0054
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0055
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0056
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0057
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0058
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0059
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0060
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0061
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0062
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0063
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0064
  • Five_Finger_Death_Punch_Frankfurt_06_12_17_0065

All pictures by Daria Tessa

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists F-J Live Review: In Flames & Five Finger Death Punch - Frankfurt 2017