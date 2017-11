Interview: Florian Grey - November 2017

Interview with“Harder and groovier”: FLORIAN GREY is in Wide Noise Studio at the moment, producing his new album. Nevertheless, he took the time to answer a few questions about the upcoming acoustic tour, his influences and some other interesting things from the life of a musician.: You have already played acoustic shows many times. When and how did you come up with the idea for your own acoustic tour?: In your former band EVES END, the music style was very much influenced by Gothic Rock / Metal and the comparison with Finnish bands was inevitable. Do you personally like Finnish rock music (which bands)?: Do you like to go to concerts privately and how often? Who do you plan to see next?: Since you've been a solo artist, the style of your music has changed, it has become more versatile and mature. Where did the inspiration for the new style come from?: Are there musical limits for you in terms of variety and versatility? What kind of music would you never want to do, even if it made you famous?: Please tell us about working with Chris Harms (LORD OF THE LOST) on your album ‘Gone’. How did you meet and how did the idea for working together come about?: You're currently back in the studio working on the new album. How far has the work progressed and will Chris Harms be part of the production again? Is there already a name for the new album?: Is there still time to rehearse for the acoustic tour?: Even if you do not want to reveal everything, we can still make the fans a little curious. Are duets planned for the acoustic tour and will you play cover versions again?: As a musician you want well-filled or sold out clubs. But honestly Florian, what was the smallest audience you played for and how was your feeling?: In the past you have also been to major festivals such as “Witch Dance Festival”, “Autumn Moon Festival” or “Wave Gotik Treffen”. What was your best concert as a musician and what was your strangest experience on stage?: Where do you get inspiration for your mostly sad lyrics?: Are there any musicians you would like to work with?: Would you, like some other German artists / bands, sing in German as well as English, or is that not an issue for you?: Do you have any other job besides music and what has been your least favourite job in the past?: You treat your fans very warmly and friendly. What other characteristics and strengths do you have?: Finally, a question about the upcoming acoustic tour. Three of the four shows will feature SORROWNIGHT which were on the “Banished and Gone” tour with you and EYES SHUT TIGHT. Why did you choose SORROWNIGHT again? Have you been in constant contact ever since, or even become friends? Are there any friendships in the music business at all?: Thank you for your time. We wish you much success in the work on the album and a great, successful acoustic tour! Maybe you want to say a few words to your fans.Photos by Oliver Garrandt / Flyer Background by Lea Sommerhäuser