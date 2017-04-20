CD Review: Mesh - Runway

Artist: MeshTitle: RunwayGenre: Synth Pop / Synth RockRelease Date: 21st April 2017Label: Dependent RecordsAfter the successful release of the long player ‘Looking skyward’, including the as well fruitful first leg of the tour, the second single of the album will be launched on occasion of part 2 of the tour. There were quite a lot of people who would have loved to see ‘Last one standing’ released as a single but the die is cast for ‘Runway’ by the band. And surely this choice fits better to the leitmotif of the album. Has the first single been more Synth Rock, this one, including the club mix, is definitely an excellent Synth Pop track made for the dance floors in the discotheques.It wouldn’t be MESH if the single release hadn’t some beads as B-side. And here we have even two, the catchy ‘Too little too little’ and then finally the cover version of the YAZOO song ‘Tuesday’. As I’m almost in the same position I like to quote another MESH fan and friend about this cover song: “When I first heard the Yazoo cover on YouTube, I wasn't impressed. But I hardly know a Yazoo song... So this song was completely new to me. But most fans seemed to like it a lot. So I kept listening to it and now I'm really excited about it. Just a fun pop song to dance on.“ I think that sums it perfectly up. The EP is available as CD and download version.01. Runway (Radio edit)02. Too little too late03. Tuesday (YAZOO cover)04. Runway (Club class mix)Mark Hockings - vocals, lyrics, programming, guitars, keyboardsRichard Silverthorn - keyboards, guitar, backing vocals, programminghttp://www.mesh.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/meshthebandMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10