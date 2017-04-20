Latest Raffles

CD Review: Mesh - Runway

Details
mesh runway
Artist: Mesh
Title: Runway
Genre: Synth Pop / Synth Rock
Release Date: 21st April 2017
Label: Dependent Records


Single Review

After the successful release of the long player ‘Looking skyward’, including the as well fruitful first leg of the tour, the second single of the album will be launched on occasion of part 2 of the tour. There were quite a lot of people who would have loved to see ‘Last one standing’ released as a single but the die is cast for ‘Runway’ by the band. And surely this choice fits better to the leitmotif of the album. Has the first single been more Synth Rock, this one, including the club mix, is definitely an excellent Synth Pop track made for the dance floors in the discotheques.

It wouldn’t be MESH if the single release hadn’t some beads as B-side. And here we have even two, the catchy ‘Too little too little’ and then finally the cover version of the YAZOO song ‘Tuesday’. As I’m almost in the same position I like to quote another MESH fan and friend about this cover song: “When I first heard the Yazoo cover on YouTube, I wasn't impressed. But I hardly know a Yazoo song... So this song was completely new to me. But most fans seemed to like it a lot. So I kept listening to it and now I'm really excited about it. Just a fun pop song to dance on.“ I think that sums it perfectly up. The EP is available as CD and download version.


Tracklist

01. Runway (Radio edit)
02. Too little too late
03. Tuesday (YAZOO cover)
04. Runway (Club class mix)


Line-up

Mark Hockings - vocals, lyrics, programming, guitars, keyboards
Richard Silverthorn - keyboards, guitar, backing vocals, programming


Website

http://www.mesh.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/meshtheband


Cover Picture

mesh runway


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10





