Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31 1 2 3 4 5 6

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Jul 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AVALANCHES
Mon Jul 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SPOON
Thu Jul 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: XAVIER RUDD
Fri Jul 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ZIGGY ALBERTS
Fri Jul 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Rock im Waldstadion
Sat Jul 08 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival
Sun Jul 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAD RELIGION
Sun Jul 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EVANESCENCE
Mon Jul 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILL AND THE PEOPLE
Mon Jul 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROCKET FROM THE CRYPT
Mon Jul 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HO99O9
Tue Jul 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODY ALLEN & HIS NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND
Wed Jul 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IM AUGE DES TROMMELFELLS
Wed Jul 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TALIB KWELI & THE SOUL REBELS
Wed Jul 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODY ALLEN & HIS NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND
Wed Jul 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES
Thu Jul 13 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(P) Festival: Castle Party
Thu Jul 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IM AUGE DES TROMMELFELLS
Thu Jul 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOUSE OF PAIN
Fri Jul 14 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(P) Festival: Castle Party

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: KMFDM - Yeah!

Details
kmfdm yeah
Title: Yeah!
Artist: KMFDM
Genre: Industrial Rock / EBM
Release Date: 23rd June 2017
Label: earMusic / Edel


Single Review

KMFDM are doin' it again! The five-track EP ‘Yeah!’ is the harbinger for the new album titled ‘Hell Yeah’, to be released in August. ‘Hell Yeah’, available in three versions here, is classic KMFDM stuff although a little tamer than a few earlier singles by the American-German Industrial Metal trailblazers. So it's no relentless sonic attack such as ‘A Drug Against War’ or ‘Krank’, for example. ‘Hell Yeah’ boasts with a compelling electronic groove KMFDM are so good at, and of course there also the raunchy and chunky guitars which have been a key element in KMFDM's music for decades now. However, ‘Hell Yeah’ is more of a Dance track than a Metal-Crossover song, perfectly suited for the dancefloor of your favourite underground club. The other new song, ‘Freak Flag’, sees Lucia Cifarelli, Sascha Konietzko's partner in crime and in real life, taking over the vocal duties to do a proud anthem for all misfits, mavericks and, well, freaks. Certainly good stuff, too!

German Goth Metal band LORD OF THE LOST also got their hands on ‘Hell Yeah’ and delivered a more conventional sounding version of the song with an emphasis of the Rock side of the song. As a little extra there's also a new version of the classic KMFDM song ‘Attak’ on the EP, which is pretty hyperactive and tempestuous compared to its original version from 2002. The cover artwork was once again created by Aidan Hughes aka BRUTE, making the EP a perfectly classic KMFDM release.


Tracklist

01. Hell Yeah (Album Version)
02. Freak Flag (Edit)
03. Hell Yeah (Lord Of The Lost Version)
04. Attak 2017 (KMFDM Remix)
05. Hell Yeah (Edit)


Line-up

Sascha Konietzko
Lucia Cifarelli
Jules Hodgson
Andy Selway
Steve White


Website

https://kmfdm.net / https://www.facebook.com/officialkmfdm


Cover Picture

kmfdm yeah


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Extras: -
Total: 8.5 / 10



Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: KMFDM - Yeah!