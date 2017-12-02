Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FÜNF STERNE DELUXE
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEX MOFA GANG
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GRAUSAME TÖCHTER
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TAGTRAEUMER
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IBEYI
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EISFABRIK
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BROILERS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: DAF
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: INGRIMM
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICROCLOCKS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARTERIA

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Karl Thesing - Agité

Details
karlthesing agite
Artist: Karl Thesing
Title: Agité
Genre: Neo-Classical
Release Date: 15th September 2017
Label: Accession Records


Album Review

KARL THESING composes music and plays the piano. His musical specialization is quite wide and goes from film music to performances in rock bands. Together with Ella, who plays cello, and Sophie, the violin player, he made his dream come true. He calls this dream ‘Agité’. This album is a very rare and precious work of music. In addition to beautiful melodies and harmonies, there are so many small details that serve as an evidence of love and passion with which this record has been created. The trio left their homes to spend about two weeks in one of the most beautiful places in Germany - Saxon Switzerland, in the studios of Arno Jordan at the Castle Roehrsdorf.

But not only nature or location played the role, but also THE instrument. Eleven marvellous melodies have been played on a Bösendorfer grand piano from the 19th century. The experienced musicians would say every instrument has its own character. So even if there are no lyrics, listening to this fantastic piano's voice, it is almost possible to hear the stories it tells. The warm lulling musical pieces enwrap the listener and create a magical atmosphere. It is hard to imagine a person, who would not be touched by piano-music. And together with a gentle cello and a pensive violin you'll get a very beautiful soundtrack for a lovely starry night, full of dreams.

“‘Agité’ is a result of twelve sleepless nights in a studio in a castle. ‘Agité’ is one passion of the three persons. ‘Agité’ conveys the attitude that changes the significance of the feeling, giving it lightness and weight all in one,” - say the musicians about their album. An extra pleasure is the realization that more and more often we hear neo-classic artists outside the classical music halls, and this genre becomes more and more popular.




Tracklist

01. L'arrêt
02. Âme sœur
03. Lumière
04. Agité
05. L'appel du vide
06. Cap ou pas cap
07. Instantané
08. Un pot de confiture
09. Hier et demain
10. En un clin d'œil
11. Un peu d'éternité


Line-up

Karl Thesing - Composing, piano
Sophie Moser - Cello
Ella Rohwer - Violin, additional piano


Website

http://www.karlthesing.com / https://www.facebook.com/KarlThesing


Cover Picture

karlthesing agite


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 10
Total: 9 / 10


Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists K-O CD Review: Karl Thesing - Agité