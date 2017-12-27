CD Review: Mesh - Live at Neues Gewandhaus Leipzig

Artist: MeshTitle: Live at Neues Gewandhaus LeipzigGenre: Classical Synth Pop / Synth RockRelease Date: 24th November 2017Label: Dependent RecordsMore than a quarter century ago the Bristol, UK, based band delights the fans of Synth Pop/ Synth Rock music. Starting 1991 as a threesome Richard Silverthorn and Mark Hockings decided to continue making music after Neil Taylor left the band in 2006. With a great skill of creating catchy melodies without being too mainstream, writing appealing lyrics, presented with the expressive vocals of Mark Hocking and overall the amazing live performances MESH made it to receive a continuously growing fan base all over the world. For live performances MESH has Sean Suleman on drums and Richard Broadhead as backing vocals and second keyboarder on board. Up to now the band has released 8 studio albums, including this album 6 compilation/ live albums, 18 singles/ EPs and 2 DVDs/ VHS.It was really exciting for us to learn that MESH will take part in the “Gothic meets Klassik” event in October 2015. And so it was no surprise that the show with 1,900 guests was sold out quickly. Accompanied with 65-person classical orchestra under the conduct of the classical producer and pianist Conrad Oleak the, for the classical arrangement refurbished, songs gained an amazing and different appeal. Listening to the songs we already knew so well in such an extraordinary garment gave many of us the shivers. Especially as the strings created new arcs of suspense. Even in this, for the band unusual, setting Mark Hockings proved once more that he is a fantastic live singer. And so it was no surprise that the band received standing ovations after the, for our feelings, too short performance. But at least we knew that this show was recorded and we eagerly awaited the release.Actually this album should have been launched earlier but due to some circumstances it had to be postponed several times. However finally the fans have now the chance to hold this special piece of music in their hands and enjoy the songs in a new way. For those who have been at this concert it is a nice memory of a special evening where most of us were dressed-up nicely according to this event - for the others who weren’t there it is an interesting experience to listen to the songs in a new way. As mentioned before the live show was with about 30 minutes quite short. Thus, apart from the four live songs, there are three more songs added, recorded in a studio with a smaller ensemble and piano. While ‘Can you mend hearts’ and ‘There must be a way’ are performed with the ensemble, the song that also finishes the album, ‘Before this world ends’, is an acoustic piano version. Personally I find this a bit disappointing. Don’t get me wrong, the song itself is nice in this version but actually it also could be a song of an acoustic album. Some subtle strings added would have been nice.The album is available as CD, limited to 250 copies 180 g vinyl with gatefold cover, limited box set ‘Großer Saal edition’ (750 pieces) including CD, audio DVD, a 48 page hardcover art book and a softcover book including the sheet music and a hand-signed and numbered certificate of authenticity.01. Just leave us alone (live)02. Only better (live)03. Save everyone (live)04. Can you mend hearts? (studio)05. You couldn’t see this coming (live)06. Taken for granted (live)07. There must be a way (studio)08. Before this world ends (studio)Mark Hockings - vocals, lyrics, programming, guitars, keyboardsRichard Silverthorn - keyboards, guitar, backing vocals, programminghttp://www.mesh.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/meshthebandMusic: 9Sound: 10Total: 9 / 10