Live Review: Kreator - Hamburg 2017

Mehr! Theatre, Hamburg, Germany4th February 2017“Dee Dee Na Na Na – Saturday night and I feel the air is getting hot…“ Wait, that was something else from the 90's, but turn that dance-tune into a Thrash Metal influenced version, all bangers would join in yelling it loud and joyful in face of a Metal Fest like this. What a package in the really great and nice Mehr! Theatre next to the Elbe river. The huge hall is well-frequented when already for the first band of the evening, ABORTED.ABORTED rush headfirst into their gory and utterly brutal set. A "light" amuse-gueule is anything else but these Belgian Death Metal Grind professionals. With absolutely perfect, sharp and thundering sound (besides KREATOR the best of the evening) the crowd gets disembowelled by chunks like ‘Divine Impediment’, ‘Cadaverous Banquet’, ‘Necrotic Manifesto’ or the live killer ‘Threading on Vermillion Deception’. Even when most people are just staring, rhythmic nodding included, ABORTED are very welcome. No surprise, because the band shows full effort, vocalist Sven De Caluwe whizzes across the stage like a madman on bad (or missing) medication. On top of that the lightshow and metres high fog fountains are atmospheric and impressive, as well as the glass coffins with rotten skeletons in it as a sweet stage-decoration. www.goremageddon.be 01. Divine Impediment02. Cadaverous Banquet03. Meticulous Invagination04. Necrotic Manifesto05. Hecatomb06. Coffin Upon Coffin07. Termination Redux08. Threading on Vermillion Deception09. Bit by BitAfter a blood feast like ABORTED, it's not easy for the Swedish Melodic Death Metallers SOILWORK to stand the test. They don't have to: 20 years, 11 albums; so they know what they are doing and they are doing really good, but tonight not particular infectious. Maybe it's because ABORTED were so fucking heavy and energetic, even when SOILWORK have more technical stuff going on. Guitarist David Andersson plays such nice solos while bandmate Sylvain Coudret remains a little bit too quiet, same thing with the keyboards. The setlist is a blend from half of their albums, ending it with the melodic and slightly epic ‘Stabbing The Drama’. Applause and nonetheless: Horns up! www.soilwork.org 01. The Ride Majestic02. Nerve03. Rise Above the Sentiment04. Bastard Chain05. The Living Infinite I06. The Chainheart Machine07. Two Lives Worth of Reckoning08. Late for the Kill, Early for the Slaughter09. Stabbing the DramaWith their strong new album ‘Machine Messiah’ on the back, SEPULTURA were entering the stage very relaxed. ‘I Am The Enemy’. Woohoo! This easily brings the fast and punkish numbers a la ‘Policia’ or even some ‘Nailbomb’ stuff to mind. Sound is and stays a little bit dumb but forceful. Derek Green’s attitude is just adorable, he asks with a smile: “Alles klar? Wie geht's? Alles cool?”. The Germans hail, so everything should be “klar”. A lot of new stuff is played, almost half of the ‘Machine Messiah’ album, enriched with ‘Choke’, ‘Desperate Cry’ and ‘Inner Self’. Besides the fantastic Andreas Kisser on guitar, Eloy Casagrande is a raging bull behind his drum kit, sorry, but Igor C. is not missing. The classic ending-package ‘Refuse/Resist’, ‘Arise’, ‘Ratamahatta’ and for sure ‘Roots Bloody Roots’ make most of the people happy and banging and jumping in the moshpit. SEPULTURA are always good to have. www.sepultura.com.br 01. I Am The Enemy02. Phantom Self03. Choke04. Desperate Cry05. Alethea06. Sworn Oath07. Inner Self08. Resistant Parasites09. Refuse/Resist10. Arise11. Ratamahatta12. Roots Bloody RootsNow KREATOR are taking its toll and the ‘Choir of the Dammed’ declares the beginning of the end. ‘Hordes Of Chaos’ are totally freaking out while massive ‘Phobia’ and confetti bombs are filling the room, just because ‘Satan Is Real’. For sure, this is what everyone was waiting for. Mille in his vegan Slayer shirt talks to the ‘People Of The Lie’: in 1986 – when KREATOR from Altenessen played Hamburg for the first time – he never thought that this “noise” would ever be in the official German charts at number one. Just happened with their latest release ‘Gods Of Violence’. The German Thrash Metal institution is top-notch and delivers ‘Total Death’ in form of the ‘Phantom Antichrist’. One ‘Fallen Brother’ and ‘Enemy Of God’ in front of the stage is helped up by attentive metal heads. Three thousand voices sing ‘From Flood into Fire’. Apropos fire: The large movie screens are showing a little bit more than the infamous television Super RTL chimney fire, additional photos of Lemmy and crew members are displayed.The signs are clear: a spectacular light show, circle pits and walls of death, ‘Extreme Aggression’, the fan-hymn ‘Hail to the Horns’ – ‘World War Now’! Mille and Sami Yli-Sirniö (Ex-Waltari) slide damn well coordinated from one guitar solo into another, that ‘Civilizations Collapse’ and ‘The Patriarch’ ends ‘Under the Guillotine’ in a ‘Violent Revolution’, waving the ‘Flag of Hate’ with the ‘Pleasure to Kill’. Everything is mind blowing and stunning, no need to complain, even when opinions diverge about the reverberant sound. KREATOR were here and proofed, that they still belong to the spearhead of the world wide Trash Metal scene. Period. www.kreator-terrorzone.de Intro: Choir of the Dammed01. Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)02. Phobia03. Satan Is Real04. Gods of Violence05. People of the Lie06. Total DeathMars Mantra07. Phantom Antichrist08. Fallen Brother09. Enemy of God (Army of Storms intro)10. From Flood into FireApocalypticon11. World War Now12. Hail to the Hordes13. Extreme Aggression14. Civilization Collapse---The Patriarch15. Violent Revolution16. Flag of Hate17. Under the Guillotine18. Pleasure to KillAll pictures by Marc Schallmaier