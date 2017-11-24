Live Review: Milky Chance - Esch sur Alzette 2017

23rd November 2017
Milky Chance & Rikas
After the worldwide success of their debut ‘Sadnecessary’, the band was back in Luxembourg with their latest album ‘Blossom’, released earlier this year. Excited fans filled up the Rockhal and patiently waited for music to begin.
Rikas
Opening the evening was RIKAS, a newcomer band from Stuttgart, Germany. They founded earlier in 2016. They already toured with bands like ANNENMAYKANTEREIT, VON WEGEN LISBETH and SPORTFREUNDE STILLER. In October this year, their very first single ‘Tortellini Tuesday’ came out. https://www.facebook.com/rikasband
Music & Performance
The band came on stage exactly on 8pm. They were not even on the stage yet, the guitarist said hello to a woman standing in the crowd. She was a little surprised but she liked it. That was the first indication that this band consists of four very likable guys who like what they do: playing music together. After playing the first two songs, they said that they're happy to be in Luxembourg and that the band didn't know they would opening for MILKY CHANCE until the day before the concert. The crowd really liked the music of RIKAS, the songs let dream about the summer even if it was raining that night.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
Milky Chance
MILKY CHANCE is a German folk group formed 2012 in Kassel, Germany. It consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Clemens Rehbein and DJ and producer Philipp Dausch. The Kassel duo met in an "Advanced Music Course" at the start of eleventh grade, and they creatively gelled right off the bat. Their first single ‘Stolen Dance’ was released in 2013 and has reached number one in Austria, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary. Their debut album ‘Sadnecessary’ which was recorded in a tiny studio in the quiet house Clemens grew up in. It was released in October 2013 and was also a huge success. Now in 2017, the second studio album ‘Blossom’ was released. And that’s why the duo from Kassel makes a Europe Tour. http://www.milkychance.net / https://www.facebook.com/milkychancemusic
Music & Performance
The atmosphere was great even though the band wasn't on stage yet. The people sang along to the songs between the shows. Then the moment was there. MILKY CHANCE were back and that was noticeable. The crowd was excited. Opening with ‘Clouds’, Clemens Rehbein’s rough voice was instantly audible though the whole club. The second song ‘Blossom’ brought the audience out of bounds. The band members’ silhouettes danced in the lights of purple, green and blue. It was really pleasant to see. But then suddenly, Clemens needed some time to get back on stage. One band member explained that Clemens is really sick and that he often loses his voice while talking and singing. He invited the audience to a chat at the merchandise, where people also could do some pictures and asking for autographs. “It's the first time this happened to us. But sometimes the body says no.”, he said. The disappointment was noticeable in the eyes of the audience, but the crowd was understanding.
Afterwards, they also gave a statement on Facebook: “We are extremely sorry but as you already know Clemens lost his voice, which is why we were forced to stop the concert so unexpectedly... This has never happened to us before... We just wanted to let you know that we are going to try to reschedule the show as soon as possible! Thanks so much for your understanding! Our deepest apologies again!” I hope Clemens get well soon! To sum up, the evening was short but quite successful, especially for the opener band RIKAS. The delivered a good show and warmed up the people for the unfortunate short presence of MILKY CHANCE.
Setlist
01. Clouds
02. Blossom
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.8 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens