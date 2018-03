Live Review: Marteria - Luxembourg City 2018

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg4th March 2018In his unprecedented career, MARTERIA has exemplified the fact that every day and supposedly absurd things are often just a question of perspective. He has made otherness the norm and inspired an entire generation. He presented his new album ‘Roswell’ on that Sunday evening at the Den Atelier.Marten Laciny, better known by his stage name MARTERIA , is an Electronic/ Rap artist from Rostock, Germany. His stage name is derived from his first name, and also the Latin word “material” meaning “matter” or “substance”. His second studio album, ‘Zum Glück in die Zukunft’ released in 2010, was the start of his success. The song ‘Lila Wolken’, produced in collaboration with rapper Yasha and singer Miss Platnum, reached the top of the music charts in Germany in 2012. His alternative stage name is MARSIMOTO. Before his music career, he was a successful football player and male model.The light dimmed a little bit after 9pm. The crowd was already on fire and shouted when the intro of ‘Roswell’ resounded. They sang every word with Marten and it was surprising to see such a lyric confident audience. The atmosphere war great and Marten and his band were full of energy which was transferred to the public. After spotting a little boy in the crowd, Marten instantly wanted him to come on stage. And that was not the only person on stage. While his song ‘Marteria Girl’, he pointed at some female visitors and they had the pleasure to be on stage with MARTERIA. But the evening got even crazier. Marten went up to the balcony and jumped into the crowd. The evening was great! MARTERIA made a great party on a lazy Sunday in Luxembourg.01. Roswell02. Aliens03. Endboss04. Scotty, beam mich hoch!05. Cadillac06. El Presidente07. Bengalische Tiger08. Alles verboten09. Tauchstation10. Blue Marlin11. Skyline mit zwei Türmen12. Paul Ripke13. Neue Nikes14. Marteria Girl15. Verstrahlt---16. Grüner Samt17. Eine kleine Bühne18. Chicken Terror19. Der Nazi und das Gras20. Der Döner in mir---21. OMG22. Kids (2 Finger an den Kopf)23. Das Geld muss weg24. Links---25. Base Ventura26. Einer von Euch27. Feuer28. Die letzten 20 SekundenMusic: 8Performance: 10Sound: 8Light: 9Total: 8.8 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens