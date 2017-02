Interview: Marie Davidson - February 2017

Interview withWe have been following the career of Marie Davidson and Pierre Guerineau with great interest. With one foot in Montreal and the other in Berlin, they produce a particularly innovative electronic music, as part of two projects: Marie Davidson's solo project and their duo ESSAIE PAS. Their musical world evolves between introspective “ambient” music and “minimal synth”, while displaying “clubbing” nu-disco / techno overtones. The whole is sublimated by “spoken word / voice-over”, declaimed or sung. The dreamlike character, almost cinematic, is omnipresent, as if you were listening to the soundtrack of an imaginary film.We met Marie Davidson before her concert in Brussels, where she was presenting her new solo production, ‘Adieux au Dancefloor’, released by Cititrax, the second label of Veronica Vasicka, the boss of the famous New-York label Minimal Wave.: How did you meet Veronica Vasicka?: The title ‘Farewell to the Dancefloor’ is a bit contradictory because the content is on the whole very dance-oriented.: The title also corresponds to a period when you were a little tired of nightlife and clubbing?: Especially in Berlin?: ...a bit funny?: The song has a French pop aspect, evoking Elli & Jacno, even Lio...[Note: Guerineau]: There is a link with ‘La Chute’, the last title of the ESSAIE PAS album, and with Christophe, a singer whom Pierre likes a lot...: On your album, there are also tracks that open doors to a new musical direction, for example ‘Inferno’.: It is more techno-industrial, it has an ORPHX side...: Besides, you've collaborated with ORPHX on their latest album. Notably on a song that I particularly like ‘Walk Into The Broken Night’: the music and voice create a universe which is quite different from what they usually do. It's pretty “dark”, almost “Gothic”...: Since you signed with DFA for ESSAIE PAS and with Cititrax for your solo album, have you noticed a change in the evolution of your career?: I have even seen an article on ESSAIE PAS in The Guardian...: Since you've been in Berlin, I suppose you've found a lot of musicians and artists from all over the world, and especially from Montreal and New York.: I believe NIGHT MUSIK is in Berlin?: There's also ANCIENT METHODS and the entire techno-industrial scene...: It's Michael Wollenhaupt, he's very nice.: What have you been listening to lately?[Note: it's the EP ‘Dahinter Das Gesicht’].: Yes, Sid Lamar and Eddy! It's very techno-EBM.: And if you had to select a “classic”, the song that was a flash for you when you were young and that defined what you were going to become musically?: Yes, there's disco, soundtrack music... Even THE DOORS were important for you, right?: In what way?: What's nice with NICO is that it's super “dark”. Even in her previous albums, which are very minimal, it is very dark, just because of her voice. She is perhaps the first “gothic” singer in history!: In your influences, there is also John Carpenter's soundtrack music, I think, right? For instance ‘Assault on Precinct 13’?: Are you working on new tracks right now?: Thank you, Marie!To order the album ‘Adieux au Dancefloor’ by Marie Davidson, visit the Cititrax / Minimal Wave website: http://minimalwave.com/releases/release/adieux-au-dancefloor/ Marie Davidson on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mariedavidson.official Listen to the interview of Marie Davidson and Pierre Guerineau dating from August 2015 HERE Picture by Corinne Schiavone