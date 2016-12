CD Review: Phillip Boa and the Voodooclub - Blank Expression

CD1: A History Of Singles 1986-2016

01. This Is Michael

02. Loyalty

03. I Dedicate My Soul To You

04. Fine Art In Silver

05. Twisted Star

06. Love On Sale

07. Annie Flies The Lovebomber

08. Standing Blinded On The Rooftops

09. Albert Is A Headbanger

10. Bells Of Sweetness

11. Kill Your Ideals

12. Deep In Velvet

13. Diamonds Fall

14. Atlantic Claire

15. Container Love

16. Rome In The Rain

17. Til The Day We Are Both Forgotten

18. And Then She Kissed Her

19. Kiss My Soul CD2: Fresco - A Collection Of 12 New Songs

01. Death Is A Woman

02. Broke & Sons

03. Against The Sun

04. Twisted Star

05. Wanna No No

06. Sisters Under The Sea

07. Blackout

08. Porno Nails

09. This Pain

10. Kill Your Vacation

11. Le Brigadier

12. Fake Burberry Scarf

















Artist: Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubTitle: Blank ExpressionGenre: Indie / Avant-GardeRelease Date: 16th September 2016Label: Vertigo Berlin (Universal)PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB are considered as one of the most influential German bands. In Britain charts (such as NME, Melody Maker, Sounds) their works were eight times "singles of the week", and five times "albums of the week." Do you also still struggle to remember at least one song? NME also called PHILLIP BOA one of the sharpest society observer and one of the best German songwriter. So you surely can put PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB on the list like "top most influential musicians, you are missing" next to "top films, you have to watch before you die" and "top books you never believe were written". According to the mentioned previously respectable magazine BOA's lyrics give "cynical-poetic view, full of mysterious metaphors and sharp wisdom." To keep it cynical, as more prophets and idols pass away, as brighter shine those, who are left. But one thing we better to remember, we should really praise them, while they are still among us. So we are very lucky to celebrate PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB - a German mixture of the STOOGES, DAVID BOWIE and NICK CAVE.Reading the biography of the VOODOOCLUB, you might get an idea, that BOA is obsessed with searching for the perfect pop-sound. And he did, if we're speaking of the past. The band was founded in 1985, and it absorbed the best sound of the 70-80-s. And that's not a simple coincidence. For his releases he worked with such masters as Tony Visconti (David Bowie), John Leckie (Morrissey, New Order), Gareth Jones (Interpol, Depeche Mode), Gordon Raphael (The Strokes), Ian Grimble (Manic Street Preachers, Bauhaus, Mumford & Sons). And the first CD of the ‘Blank Expression’ is the collection of the band's singles from the very beginning up to the current release. And the current release is the second CD: ‘Fresco - A Collection Of 12 New Songs’. And if IGGY POP wouldn't have released his album earlier this year, BOA's work would surely get much more attention. But if you already listened to post pop depression, put ‘Blank Expression’ on your playlist. In general, ‘Fresco’ is a high quality indie pop/ rock for the old souls. It's good background music, as well as very thoughtful and inspiring work. Whatever your mood is: listen to lyrics or relax and give in to the music - PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB will be a nice company.Check out the video for ‘Twisted Star’ here: https://youtu.be/an1Y86n-Vko Phillip Boa - Vocals, guitarToett - Keyboard, percussion, programming, samplesMoses - DrumsOliver Klemm - GuitarThilo EhrhardtThari KaanEvi VineMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10