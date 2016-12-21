CD Review: Phillip Boa and the Voodooclub - Blank Expression

Artist: Phillip Boa and the Voodooclub
Title: Blank Expression
Genre: Indie / Avant-Garde
Release Date: 16th September 2016
Label: Vertigo Berlin (Universal)
Album Review
PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB are considered as one of the most influential German bands. In Britain charts (such as NME, Melody Maker, Sounds) their works were eight times "singles of the week", and five times "albums of the week." Do you also still struggle to remember at least one song? NME also called PHILLIP BOA one of the sharpest society observer and one of the best German songwriter. So you surely can put PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB on the list like "top most influential musicians, you are missing" next to "top films, you have to watch before you die" and "top books you never believe were written". According to the mentioned previously respectable magazine BOA's lyrics give "cynical-poetic view, full of mysterious metaphors and sharp wisdom." To keep it cynical, as more prophets and idols pass away, as brighter shine those, who are left. But one thing we better to remember, we should really praise them, while they are still among us. So we are very lucky to celebrate PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB - a German mixture of the STOOGES, DAVID BOWIE and NICK CAVE.
Reading the biography of the VOODOOCLUB, you might get an idea, that BOA is obsessed with searching for the perfect pop-sound. And he did, if we're speaking of the past. The band was founded in 1985, and it absorbed the best sound of the 70-80-s. And that's not a simple coincidence. For his releases he worked with such masters as Tony Visconti (David Bowie), John Leckie (Morrissey, New Order), Gareth Jones (Interpol, Depeche Mode), Gordon Raphael (The Strokes), Ian Grimble (Manic Street Preachers, Bauhaus, Mumford & Sons). And the first CD of the ‘Blank Expression’ is the collection of the band's singles from the very beginning up to the current release. And the current release is the second CD: ‘Fresco - A Collection Of 12 New Songs’. And if IGGY POP wouldn't have released his album earlier this year, BOA's work would surely get much more attention. But if you already listened to post pop depression, put ‘Blank Expression’ on your playlist. In general, ‘Fresco’ is a high quality indie pop/ rock for the old souls. It's good background music, as well as very thoughtful and inspiring work. Whatever your mood is: listen to lyrics or relax and give in to the music - PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB will be a nice company.
Check out the video for ‘Twisted Star’ here: https://youtu.be/an1Y86n-Vko
Tracklist
|CD1: A History Of Singles 1986-2016
01. This Is Michael
02. Loyalty
03. I Dedicate My Soul To You
04. Fine Art In Silver
05. Twisted Star
06. Love On Sale
07. Annie Flies The Lovebomber
08. Standing Blinded On The Rooftops
09. Albert Is A Headbanger
10. Bells Of Sweetness
11. Kill Your Ideals
12. Deep In Velvet
13. Diamonds Fall
14. Atlantic Claire
15. Container Love
16. Rome In The Rain
17. Til The Day We Are Both Forgotten
18. And Then She Kissed Her
19. Kiss My Soul
|CD2: Fresco - A Collection Of 12 New Songs
01. Death Is A Woman
02. Broke & Sons
03. Against The Sun
04. Twisted Star
05. Wanna No No
06. Sisters Under The Sea
07. Blackout
08. Porno Nails
09. This Pain
10. Kill Your Vacation
11. Le Brigadier
12. Fake Burberry Scarf
Line-up
Phillip Boa - Vocals, guitar
Toett - Keyboard, percussion, programming, samples
Moses - Drums
Oliver Klemm - Guitar
Thilo Ehrhardt
Thari Kaan
Evi Vine
Website
http://www.phillipboa.de / https://www.facebook.com/phillipboaandthevoodooclub
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10