CD Review: Serpentyne - The Serpent’s Kiss

Artist: SerpentyneTitle: The Serpent’s KissGenre: Symphonic RockRelease Date: 2016Label: Serpentyne MusicIf the names like Helen of Troy and Jeanne d'Arc ringing a bell for you, you know what a jig is and you‘re aware of what's going on with ‘Game of Thrones’, you're on the right page! Additionally, if you have a NIGHTWISH or WITHIN TEMPTATION album in your collection, you'll want to hear SERPENTYNE as well. This British band exists for six years already and ‘The Serpent’s Kiss’ is their third studio album. While they started as a folk band, now the musicians opened a heavier metal horizon for their music. The current work has a bigger influence of power metal. Typical guitars, female opera vocals with ‘Game of Thrones’ theme variation - isn't it a dream combination? You also might want to study Macedonian and Croatian folk music, because those tunes are part of the record. Be also aware of other surprises: like really dedicated musicians the SERPENTYNE are open to experiments with quite unexpected results. ‘The Serpent’s Kiss’ is not an easy listening, it's a true mystery with lots of hidden treasures.01. Spirits Of The Desert02. The Dark Queen03. Helen Of Troy04. Jeanne d'Arc05. Lammas Night06. The Serpents Kiss07. Salterello08. Viking Blood09. Brigantia10. Morrighan's Jig11. Game Of ThronesMaggiebeth Sand - Lead voice, keyboardsMark Powell - Hurdy-gurdy, guitarMathew Damian - Electric guitarMark Jenkins - KeyboardsNigel Middletone - Bass & backing voiceJohn Haitheway - Drums & backing voiceMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10