CD Review: Plexiphones - Electric

Artist: Plexiphones
Title: Electric
Genre: Electronic Rock
Release Date: 14th October 2016
Label: Big Sky Song
Album Review
The Germans are well known for their love and deep respect to English culture. Not only the Germans are the most accurate students in English classes, they also created the subculture based on English pop music. PLEXIPHONES is another example of a German band created for the English scene. They made a lot of efforts to get acknowledged in Great Britain, to become a British pop band. And to be fair, their manage it pretty good. According to their official bio, they did recording sessions in London's Kreeme Studios, were interviewed on London's 103.3 fm radio station, or performing on the legendary club stages of the musical metropolis, “The Water Rats” and “Music Palace”. Finally they called their debut album ‘News from the Colonies’ and put Britain's Union Jack in Germany's black-red-gold colours on their EP-cover. The current album was record released by a London-based record label Big Sky Song Ltd., based around producer Tom E Morrison (Underworld, Bonnie Tyler, Andrew Roachford, Bliss, P.Diddy).
Musically, PLEXIPHONES are good. They sound just like all the good boys from the 80-90es who always looked in the mouth of the music producers and did whatever was right (told) to do. Pretty cuddle-rock with bittersweet lyrics and vocals. There is nothing bad to say about the album, as well as nothing good. High quality production, pretty standard tunes and vocals. No highs and no falls, the whole record is just even with no beginning and no ending. If you wonder how the German U2 would sound like, get this album. PLEXIPHONES love to call it “tongue-in-cheek approach”, in reality it looks like tongue-in-*ss of the global musical industry, or at least British market. Same Great Britain gave us musical legends who've been always fighting the Commandments of the business, who broke the rules and came up with whole new Universes hidden in their albums. But obviously PLEXIPHONES have different heroes.
VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMss_TkkztI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0o7we9iTlk
Album teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtxqIdlP8h4
Tracklist
01. 40 Days
02. Take Me Break Me
03. Slow Down
04. Electric
05. To Be Wanted
06. Tell It With Your Heart
07. Broken Man
08. Wave Me Goodbye
09. Love Child (Love Light Beam Mix)
10. We Are Repeating
11. Hideaway (Shelter from the Sun Mix)
12. Let It Roll (Captain of your Soul Mix)
13. Plastic Love (Touch The Sky Mix)
Line-up
Wolfgang Kemmerling – Vocals
Christoph Brandenburg – Guitar
Michael von Hehl – Keyboards
Frank Mevissen – Percussion
Kurt Schmidt - Bass
Rüdiger Tiedemann – Drums
Website
http://www.plexiphones.com / https://www.facebook.com/Plexiphones
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 6
Sound: 8
Total: 7 / 10