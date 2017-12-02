Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FÜNF STERNE DELUXE
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEX MOFA GANG
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GRAUSAME TÖCHTER
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TAGTRAEUMER
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IBEYI
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EISFABRIK
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BROILERS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: DAF
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: INGRIMM
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICROCLOCKS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VNV NATION
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
Sat Dec 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARTERIA

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Slave Republic - Songs for Sinners

Details
slaverepublic songsforsinners
Artist: Slave Republic
Title: Songs for Sinners
Genre: Alternative / Pop / Indie / Electronic
Release Date: 15th September 2017
Label: Accession Records


Album Review

The lovers of tztz-music and piupiu-effects have now another album to add to their musical collection. SLAVE REPUBLIC managed to create one of the most retro electro-records of this year. Not even the fact that there are still a lot of die-hard fans of this kind of music, but the number of people creating this music amazes. Nostalgia is understandable; we all have at least one favourite tztz-band/ album/h it from the 80s. But this nostalgia comes with the whole bunch of memories and associations to this or another track. And it must be actually quite confusing to hear the new records like that in the context of the modern world and music. But if you are one of those people, kind of tore apart from the time-line and/ or denying the progress and modern tendencies, SLAVE REPUBLIC's ‘Songs for Sinners’ with their quite minimalistic tunes and sound effects from the B-Movies is surely something that would complement your ambience.

And since there are less and less artists who dare to keep following this path, SLAVE REPUBLIC might become the last of the Mohicans. For sure the German duo deserves respect for that. But it is interesting, how people in the 70-s and 80-s were longing to see the future, and they were fascinated by the sounds of “future”, and how fed-up with those sounds we are now that we keep looking back, kind of betraying the dreams of those generations. Couple decades ago ‘Songs for Sinners’ would be on the top, for sure. Today in the best case it sounds nostalgic and a little bit naive... but this is exactly why we love the 80s, isn't it?




Tracklist

01. Welcome (To the Slave Republic)
02. Sinner
03. Deathless Dream
04. Godspeed
05. Something Inside You
06. Re-Love
07. Klarer See
08. Let's Play War
09. Abendmahl
10. Dorian Gray


Line-up

Alec Fu
Alex Alice


Website

http://www.slave-republic.com / https://www.facebook.com/SlaveRepublic.Official


Cover Picture

slaverepublic songsforsinners


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 10
Total: 9 / 10


Add comment

Security code
Refresh

You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Slave Republic - Songs for Sinners