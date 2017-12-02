CD Review: Slave Republic - Songs for Sinners

Artist: Slave RepublicTitle: Songs for SinnersGenre: Alternative / Pop / Indie / ElectronicRelease Date: 15th September 2017Label: Accession RecordsThe lovers of tztz-music and piupiu-effects have now another album to add to their musical collection. SLAVE REPUBLIC managed to create one of the most retro electro-records of this year. Not even the fact that there are still a lot of die-hard fans of this kind of music, but the number of people creating this music amazes. Nostalgia is understandable; we all have at least one favourite tztz-band/ album/h it from the 80s. But this nostalgia comes with the whole bunch of memories and associations to this or another track. And it must be actually quite confusing to hear the new records like that in the context of the modern world and music. But if you are one of those people, kind of tore apart from the time-line and/ or denying the progress and modern tendencies, SLAVE REPUBLIC's ‘Songs for Sinners’ with their quite minimalistic tunes and sound effects from the B-Movies is surely something that would complement your ambience.And since there are less and less artists who dare to keep following this path, SLAVE REPUBLIC might become the last of the Mohicans. For sure the German duo deserves respect for that. But it is interesting, how people in the 70-s and 80-s were longing to see the future, and they were fascinated by the sounds of “future”, and how fed-up with those sounds we are now that we keep looking back, kind of betraying the dreams of those generations. Couple decades ago ‘Songs for Sinners’ would be on the top, for sure. Today in the best case it sounds nostalgic and a little bit naive... but this is exactly why we love the 80s, isn't it?01. Welcome (To the Slave Republic)02. Sinner03. Deathless Dream04. Godspeed05. Something Inside You06. Re-Love07. Klarer See08. Let's Play War09. Abendmahl10. Dorian GrayAlec FuAlex Alicehttp://www.slave-republic.com / https://www.facebook.com/SlaveRepublic.OfficialMusic: 8Sound: 10Total: 9 / 10