CD Review: Poets of the Fall - False Kings (Single)

Artist: Poets of the FallTitle: False KingsGenre: Cinematic RockRelease Date: 31st January 2018Label: Insomniac / PlaygroundUsually I don’t review singles, mostly because there’s not much too be said about one or two songs. But here comes an exception, namely ‘False Kings’, a new single by POETS OF THE FALL, and I do feel like writing. The band with a decade and a half history doesn’t need a long introduction: numerous concerts, albums and a whole army of devoted fans from all over the world are a great proof that music unites, and especially music by POTF. However I almost quitted listening to them after ‘Twilight Theater’. Everything that comes next was quite ok, but it seemed that something was still omitted more and more, and among all those splendid lyrics it was hard to discern the atmosphere. Of course, the music and the vocals were just marvellous, but most of the songs blended into a continuous one, beautiful but almost erased from one’s memory when the record stopped playing.Why I am writing all that? Just to make it easier to understand why with ‘False Kings’ my love to the band was reborn - good old “cinematic” rock at its best, it’s better to say in the best traditions of POETS OF THE FALL. Finally speaking about the single itself: everything at its place, a unostentatious, but exquisite melody, catchy rhythm and entrancing vocals create a delightful, slightly dark atmosphere, completed with the meaningful lyrics, where the words are simple but still provides the scope for one’s imagination, giving an almost tangible feeling of autumnal romance and freshness after the rain, leaving a delicate aftertaste when the sound is over. And the more you listen to it, the deeper you immerse into the poetic world. If you by any chance haven’t listened to the band before, after ‘False Kings’ start with the first full-length album ‘Signs of Life’. It’s just a matter of opinion, very own and very mine, but anyway that’s what I’m going to do right now while waiting for the new album to come.Marko Saaresto – VocalsOlli Tukiainen – GuitarMarkus Captain Kaarlonen – Keyboards & ProductionJaska Mäkinen – GuitarJani Snellman – BassJari Salminen – Drumshttp://www.poetsofthefall.com / https://www.facebook.com/poetsofthefallMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10