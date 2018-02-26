CD Review: tEaR!doWn - Shades Of Apathy

Artist: tEaR!doWnTitle: Shades Of ApathyGenre: Dark ElectroRelease Date: 18th December 2017Label: Electro Aggression RecordsJust in time for Christmas, the latest TEAR!DOWN and SLEEPWALK albums were released concurrently by indie label Electro Aggression Records. The timed release of the two albums has a nice symmetry to it, because TEAR!DOWN member Oliver Spring was formerly a member of SLEEPWALK and contributes some to their new album. Likewise, SLEEPWALK member Bruno Ruch also helped record vocals for the new TEAR!DOWN album ‘Shades Of Apathy’.‘Shades Of Apathy’ is TEAR!DOWN’s second full-length album and also the band’s second release with Electro Aggression Records. The band, hailing from northern Germany, was first started in 2004 but did not develop into its current line-up until 2007. At first listen ‘Shades Of Apathy’ reminds me of latter-era YELWORC, the Peter Devin fronted albums such as ‘Trinity’ or ‘Icolation’, with complex tribal rhythms seemingly from the depths of hell. However, YELWORC always had an occult, abstract basis to their music which is not present here. Indeed, TEAR!DOWN tends to have much more personal lyrics, along the lines of LEÆTHER STRIP or NINE INCH NAILS.Musically, the album kind of straddles the line between dark electro and EBM. Fans of both genres will find much to like here. Dark electro fans will appreciate the synthetic strings and the complex rhythms. EBM fans will appreciate some of the more club-friendly songs and the angsty, personal lyrics. Once again, Electro Aggression Records has hit another home run. And it’s certain that TEAR!DOWN ‘Shades Of Apathy’ will be remembered as an instant classic in the dark electro genre. The album is rounded by remixes from THE PSYCHIC FORCE and label mates PYRROLINE and KFACTOR.01. Apathy Part 102. Apathy Part 203. My World04. Rivers05. Mirror06. Skin07. Pathfinder08. Desire Machine09. Across The Sky10. Shades11. Addiction12. Apathy Part 313. Pathfinder (Rmx By The Psychic Force)14. My World (Rmx By Pyrroline)15. Mirror (Rmx By kFactor)Charly and Olihttps://www.facebook.com/teardownmusic / http://www.teardownmusic.deMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10Erik Tomren (http://eriktomrenwrites.com)