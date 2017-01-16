Newsletter Subscription

Latest Raffles

Latest Previews

Latest News

Buy Your Music!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop



Server Monitoring

Concert Reviews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Event Calendar

«
<
January 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ME + MARIE
Mon Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) LUKE ELLIOT
Mon Jan 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) FIL BO RIVA - Sold Out!
Tue Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) WOODSTOCK - THE STORY
Tue Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) VITA BERGEN
Tue Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES
Tue Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) 17 HIPPIES
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) WOODSTOCK - THE STORY
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) DER HERR POLARIS
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ALICE PHOEBE LOU
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) 17 HIPPIES
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ROBB
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) THE HEAD & THE HEART
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) WOODSTOCK - THE STORY
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) LEE FIELDS & THE EXPRESSIONS
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) I HEART SHARKS
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) ALICE PHOEBE LOU
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) 17 HIPPIES

Search Event Tickets

 

Login

Translate

English Dutch French German Italian Russian Spanish

Live Review: Tarja Turunen - Lahti 2016

Details
tarja introPlace Sibelius Hall, Lahti, Finland
19th December 2016
Tarja Turunen

Ex-NIGHTWISH singer TARJA TURUNEN is somewhat unique as she intends to balance between classic and rock performances. It is a tradition for her to have a Christmas concert somewhere in Finland. In 2015 it was Helsinki, in 2016 the concert was announced in Lahti, a small city within one hour of train ride. Its Sibelius Hall is often used as large venue “close enough” to the capital, so it is not unusual for Helsinki locals to drop for an evening to Lahti for an event. The place uses computer-controlled acoustics and holds everything from subculture gatherings to Russian Ballet Galas.

tarja1

For the occasion, the stage was covered in some theatrical drapery. The concert had featured a small 7-person orchestra - including a usual companion on most of Tarja's concerts, cello player and former APOCALYPTICA member Max Lilja - and three guest vocalists: winner of Voice of Finland 2016 Suvi Åkerman, winner of same show from 2015, Miia Kosunen, and Olli Lindholm, well-known Finnish singer specializing in retro-classical pop repertoire. http://tarjaturunen.com

tarja2

Music & Performance
The acoustic of the hall is quite descent so the sound quality was quite great. The concert was in fact devoted to the 10-years anniversary of the ‘Henkäys ikuisuudesta’ (‘Breath from Heaven’, 2006) release that had achieved platinum status and was, with one exception, composed from covers of classical (in broad sense) and Christmas songs. The setlist covered the whole album plus a few more songs. As usual, Tarja featured two luxurious design dresses on stage.

tarja3

It is always a pleasure to hear Tarja performing classical songs, albeit even after so many years it makes me reflect of how much more beauty could be created should Tarja be able to produce more work with NIGHTWISH. I would describe the impressions from concert as reminiscing of the Christmas spirit, making one feel warm and relaxed while immersed in the live sound of evergreen classics performed by a great singer. Very pleasing, but also very different from the energetic drive one can expect from a rock gig. One thing I note in Christmas concerts of Tarja is a generally calm tone of the whole set, while I am convinced that having a good mix of calm and fast songs would bring impression on next level.

tarja4

Setlist
01. Mökit nukkuu lumiset
02. Quia Repexit
03. Ave Maria
04. Varpunen jouluaamuna (Zacharias Topelius cover)
05. Jo joutuu ilta
06. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band cover)
07. Kuin henkäys ikuisuutta
08. Happy New Year (ABBA cover)
09. The Eyes of a Child feat. Suvi
10. Christmas Song Miia
11. Have yourself Suvi and Miia
12. You Would Have Loved This (Cori Connors cover)
13. Mary's Boy Child
14. Kun joulu on
15. En etsi valtaa, loistoa
16. Walking in the Air (Howard Blake cover)
---
17. Jouluyö, Juhlayö (Silent Night) (Joseph Mohr & Franz Gruber cover)

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Sound: 9
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10

tarja5

tarja6

All Pictures by Askar Ibragimov


Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Popular Tags

You are here: Home Artists P-T Live Review: Tarja Turunen - Lahti 2016