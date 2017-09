Live Review: Paradise Lost - Esch sur Alzette 2017

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg27th September 2017After they released ‘Medusa’ this month, PARADISE LOST are currently on Europe tour to promote their brand new record. The tour started Wednesday in Luxembourg at the Kulturfabrik and will end in November in France. Supporting the tour are PALLBEARER from the United Stated and SINISTRO from Portugal. SINSITRO is an Ambient Doom Rock band from Portugal. Unfortunately, there weren’t a lot of people present for this great opener band. The songs of SINSITRO were atmospheric and heavy. The band was also very present on stage which completed the package of a good gig. Front woman Patricia Andrade performed a bit unlikely but fitting to their music.Music 8Performance 8Light 7Sound 8Total 7.8 / 10 PALLBEARER is an American doom metal band from Little Rock, Arkansas. They were formed in 2008. The band released their first full length album ‘Sorrow and Extinction’ in 2012. This record was awarded Best New Music status by ‘Pitchfork’ and cited amongst the best albums of the year by ‘Spin’ and ‘NPR’. In 2014, their album ‘Foundations of Burden’ was also awarded Best New Music status by ‘Pitchfork’. Their actual album ‘Heartless’ was #98 in the German Album Charts. Their show was quite good. The presence on the stage wasn’t as good as the former band but that fact, the American band could compensate with their songs. The crowd seemed to like the songs because the atmosphere was already a bit better after the first few songs.01. Thorns02. The Ghost I Used to Be03. Fear and Fury04. Dancing in Madness05. Worlds Apart06. Devoid of Redemption07. A Plea for Understanding08. ForeignerMusic 7Performance 6Light 7Sound 8Total 7 / 10 PARADISE LOST appeared on the stage after an atmospheric and strong intro. The crowd was already on fire and sang every song with front man Nick Holmes. For that reason the atmosphere was great. The songs were cool but sometimes a bit monotone for my taste. Unfortunately, the sound wasn’t very good. It was very muddy and there were not really a lot of details.01. Blood and Chaos02. Remembrance03. One Second04. From the Gallows05. Tragic Idol06. Medusa07. No Hope In Sight08. Shadowkings09. Gods of Ancient10. Praise Lamented Shade11. Faith Divides Us12. Beneath Broken Earth13. Embers Fire---14. Eternity of Lies15. Longest Winter16. Say Just WordsRatingMusic 8Performance 8Light 7Sound 6Total 7.3 / 10All in one, the evening was quite good. SINISTRO was surprisingly one of the best bands of the evening according to some statements I heard from visitors between the breaks and after the whole concert. PALLBEARER warmed the crowd up for a last time before the headliner PARADISE LOST came on stage. These delivered a good gig but the sound was for many visitors disappointing.All pictures by Elena Arens (https://www.facebook.com/ElenaA.Photography/)