CD Review: White Lies - Friends

Artist: White Lies
Title: Friends
Genre: Indie Rock
Release Date: 7th October 2016
Label: BMG Rights Management
Album Review
Three years after the release of the previous album and during the promotion period of the new record WHITE LIES had to explain: "We still exist." The success of the band doesn't let the listener totally forget about them, but disappearing for such a long time can be really distracting. Which might turn both good and bad for the musicians. As for WHITE LIES, they managed to focus on the new record, to produce it themselves and to release it then with BMG. Musically they didn't change at all, so maybe in that sense three years did play a good role, and there will be someone who will find the album sound fresh. For those who kept listening to the band, there will be no surprises: quite typical indie guitars, same vocals, same stories.
What makes 'Friends' an interesting work, is the inspiration of the musicians. WHITE LIES reflect the reality and print it in their music. For example the idea of the track ‘Take It Out On Me’ came from the social media, in particular Instagram. There was a guy who posted weird videos in which he quoted random numbers. Charles Cave, who is responsible for the lyrics, took it as a challenge, and turned the number into a song. As for the major theme of the album, obviously, it's friendship. "In the past couple of years, we’ve noticed friends’ life situations causing them to make big decisions – marriages, kids, moving out of London. Friendships have begun to feel adult, and our perception of time has changed. As kids, if you didn’t see a mate for a fortnight, you’d wonder what was wrong. Now you might not see someone for six months and it doesn’t matter,"said Cave. This is quite a boring but honest reality. If you don't have enough of it in your life, you might complement your everyday routines with soundtrack of the WHITE LIES' 'Friends'.
Tracklist
01. Take It Out On Me
02. Morning in LA
03. Hold Back Your Love
04. Don't Want to Feel It All
05. Is My Love Enough?
06. Summer Didn't Change a Thing
07. Swing
08. Come On
09. Right Place
10. Don't Fall
Line-up
Harry McVeigh
Charles Cave
Jack Brown
Website
http://whitelies.com / https://www.facebook.com/WhiteLies
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10