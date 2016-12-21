CD Review: White Lies - Friends

Artist: White LiesTitle: FriendsGenre: Indie RockRelease Date: 7th October 2016Label: BMG Rights ManagementThree years after the release of the previous album and during the promotion period of the new record WHITE LIES had to explain: "We still exist." The success of the band doesn't let the listener totally forget about them, but disappearing for such a long time can be really distracting. Which might turn both good and bad for the musicians. As for WHITE LIES, they managed to focus on the new record, to produce it themselves and to release it then with BMG. Musically they didn't change at all, so maybe in that sense three years did play a good role, and there will be someone who will find the album sound fresh. For those who kept listening to the band, there will be no surprises: quite typical indie guitars, same vocals, same stories.What makes 'Friends' an interesting work, is the inspiration of the musicians. WHITE LIES reflect the reality and print it in their music. For example the idea of the track ‘Take It Out On Me’ came from the social media, in particular Instagram. There was a guy who posted weird videos in which he quoted random numbers. Charles Cave, who is responsible for the lyrics, took it as a challenge, and turned the number into a song. As for the major theme of the album, obviously, it's friendship.said Cave. This is quite a boring but honest reality. If you don't have enough of it in your life, you might complement your everyday routines with soundtrack of the WHITE LIES' 'Friends'.01. Take It Out On Me02. Morning in LA03. Hold Back Your Love04. Don't Want to Feel It All05. Is My Love Enough?06. Summer Didn't Change a Thing07. Swing08. Come On09. Right Place10. Don't FallHarry McVeighCharles CaveJack BrownMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10