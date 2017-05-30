CD Review: Welle:Erdball - Gaudeamus Igitur

Artist: Welle:ErdballTitle: Gaudeamus IgiturGenre: Synth PopRelease Date: 28th April 2017Label: Oblivion / SPVSummer must be the most awaited season in the year, and WELLE:ERDBALL know it very well. That's why they meet the sunny hot days aware and prepared. They even offer the soundtrack for Summer 2017... which of course, sounds like 1965. The album was already accepted more than enthusiastically. In some parts of Europe, where summer began, the refreshing tunes are desperately needed. However, very important is not to abuse this particular cure. The side-effect might be disappointing and even lead to rejection. So if you're ready for the bright sweet musical adventure, here we go!The mini-album includes eight new songs and two remixes. In the world of WELLE:ERDBALL no summer is possible without a ride with the Vespa 50N Special. The musicians even put a sticker for the Vespa to the analog edition of the album. If you're one of those rare people, who don't have the legendary scooter, the opening track, ‘Vespa 50N Special’, might compensate the ride... but, let's be honest, you'd better have it for real. The title track ‘Gaudeamus Igitur’ is the student's anthem, because who can appreciate summer more than students? Than the typical WELLE:ERDBALL-track, ‘20.000 Meilen unter dem Meer’, follows. The song already became a hit, this might be the most beloved track among those who already had a chance to listen to the album. Because no summer is possible without a party in a bathyscaphe 20,000 miles under the sea, as well as without stories about Captain Nemo. If you wonder what music plays at that party, the answer is the cover-version of a hit from the 1965, ‘Die letzte Chance zu leben’. Amazing how WELLE:ERDBALL brought the old song to live, and made it sound fresh and have an obvious vintage touch at the same time.No summer is imaginable without a romance. If you're hard to fall in love, start lightly – kiss a stranger. ‘L’inconnue de la Seine’ is a ballad about summer of an unknown woman from Seine - romantic, French and full of kisses with strangers. But even in the summer there are storms. The second part of the album is critical and touches interesting problems. For example, the following track is a retro-version of ‘I love my computer’. ‘Nur mit mir allein’ is the anthem of/for people who prefer to spend time alone. Not only the lyrics, but also the composition, built on the controversy of the female vocals and computer sounds, speaks up to the problem and critics of a cyber-life. Another stormy song is ‘Polyamorie’. Polyamory is a difficult term to cover a kind of relationship with more than one partner, which in the song becomes a threatening obsession: "in my world the axe is mine, the vicious circle is yours." Something to dream about on a hot airless day.One of the most interesting tracks on the album is ‘Stirb mir nicht weg’ with C=64. This is an experiment. The song was written together with the fans during the special session at Amphi Festival last year. The track was born in just one night, the very next day the band presented the result. Of course, you won't hear it on the alum exactly as it came out then, still it's a great experience for the musicians as well as for the listeners. And while you're chilling with the remixes on a one year-old hit ‘1000 Engel’ and ‘20.000 Meilen unter dem Meer’, the last concluding words would be: what a summer without an ice, without swimming pool, sea, beach and sun, without vacations and smell of sunscreen. It's a no good summer. That will approve many of you. But summer without electronic, analogue German music is even harder to imagine. And WELLE: ERDBALL took care of it. Now you're fully equipped for the sunniest and hottest season.VIDEO: https://youtu.be/USxK4ILBEv001. Vespa 50N Special02. Gaudeamus Igitur03. 20.000 Meilen unter dem Meer04. Die letzte Chance zu leben05. L’inconnue de la Seine06. Nur mit mir allein07. Polyarmorie08. Stirb mir nicht weg (C=64)09. 1000 Engel (Tax-5 Remix)10. 20.000 Meilen unter dem Meer (Tax-5 Remix)Honey - Sounds, texts, vocalsALF - concept, programmingFräulein Venus - vocals, femininityLady Lila - vocals, femininityhttps://www.welle-erdball.info / https://www.facebook.com/WelleErdballMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10