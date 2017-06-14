CD Review: Wednesday 13 - Condolences

Artist: Wednesday 13Title: CondolencesGenre: Horror PunkRelease Date: 2nd of June 2017Label: Nuclear BlastMr. Wednesday 13 and his crazy friends in the WEDNESDAY 13 project released a new album called ‘Condolences’. The passionate, dark and inspirational material of ‘Condolences’ is the real gift for all fans of W13. In the new album, the band discovers death from all sides: the thoughts of the murderer, the role of the victim and the afterlife. If you want to hear eerie stories with a good suggestion of sarcasm, you should have ‘Condolences’ in your CD collection.The first song after intro, ‘What the Night Brings’, is heavy, mysterious with a bit of theatrical mood: the curtain goes up, keep your eyes open. This song has a stylish and memorable sound and the guitar play is especially expressive. The gloomy party's atmosphere continues with ‘Cadaverous’, a fast song with gloomy lyrics. W13 are always philosophical and have a good sense of humour related to horror, to all the children of darkness and to death, but on this new album, the musicians try to reach the new level of it. The great example of this transformation can be found especially in the next three songs: ‘Blood Sick’, ‘Good Riddance’ and ‘You Breathe, I Kill’. The whole album is characterized by unique style and every song is an interesting and creepy story, but ‘Condolences’, the title track, is really epic, long and seriously dark. It reminds of slow doom metal ballads of sadness. The last one, ‘Death Infinity’, is the perfect for end the album.WEDNESDAY 13 did a good job. ‘Condolences’ sounds beautiful and strong, it has the special vibes of humorous but deep glory. It scares, admires and unobtrusively makes wonder if our life lasts forever and how should we spend it: in fear or with joy and Rock’n’Roll mood. Actually, you know how to choose.01. Last Rites02. What The Night Brings03. Cadaverous04. Blood Sick05. Good Riddance06. You Breathe, I Kill07. Omen Amen08. Cruel To You09. Eulogy XIII10. Prey For Me11. Lonesome Road To Hell12. Condolences13. Death InfinityWednesday 13Roman SurmanJack TankersleyTroy DoebblerKyle Castronovowww.officialwednesday13.com / www.facebook.com/officialwednesday13Music: 8.5Sound: 9Total: 8.8 / 10