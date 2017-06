CD Review: Waiting For Words - Lovesongs (12 covers from The Cure)

Artist: Waiting For WordsTitle: Lovesongs (12 covers from The Cure)Genre: Synth PopRelease Date: 29th April 2017Label: Foundry RecordsAs the news recently came in, WAITING FOR WORDS was focused on the recording of their new album, with already a new single released last spring and a showcase in Paris in December to perform new tracks. It came as a surprise to see the French cult synth pop act to release a full album of covers from THE CURE. The story behind is fully explained in the 16 pages booklet provided with the album, therefore, I won’t spoil you the details, so let’s focus on those 12 covers.Selection of covers are mainly from the albums ‘The Head On The Door’ (4 tracks) and ‘Disintegration’ (3 tracks) and the driving idea is mainly “What if The Cure sounded like Depeche Mode”… and to be fair, it works pretty damn well. For once, I won’t go into a long and detailed review as this album needs to be discovered without any preconceived idea. All I can say is that vocals, wherever from ZeN or Soe, are absolutely smashing, the production is splendid, guitars from their friends of COFFEES & CIGARETTES on three tracks (‘In Between Days’, ‘A Night Like This’ & ‘Lullaby’ - a re-recorded version) are sparkling and the idea of turning ‘Pictures Of You’ into a duet works very well.As a bonus, the ‘Lullaby EP’ with Alternative versions is also available on the band’s Bandcamp. A great piece of work that proves, if necessary, that WAITING FOR WORDS is one of the most interesting band in their category. A “must have”.TOP Favorites: Want, Pictures Of You, Sinking, Lullaby, A ForestFree Download exclusively from: https://waitingforwords.bandcamp.com 01. Want02. Lovesong (Version #2)03. In Between Days (feat Coffees & Cigarettes)04. Pictures Of You05. A Night Like This (feat Coffees & Cigarettes - Version #2)06. Sinking07. Close To Me08. The Walk 03:3209. Lullaby (feat Coffees & Cigarettes)10. A Letter To Elise11. A Forest12. This Is A LiePeter - Keyboards, Backing Vocals & ProgrammingSoe - Vocals & KeyboardsZeN - Vocals, Keyboards, Drums & ProgrammingRenaud Druel - Guitar on ‘In Between Days’, ‘A Night like This’ & ‘Lullaby’http://www.waitingforwords.com / https://www.facebook.com/Waiting.for.WordsMusic: 9Sound: 9Bonus: 9Total: 9 / 10