CD Review: Wulfband - Revolter

Artist: WulfbandTitle: RevolterGenre: EBMRelease Date: 24th November 2017Label: Progress ProductionsWULFBAND are acknowledged as the revolutionist of the EBM. The Swedish duo came back to the roots and from there took the genre to a new level. Inspired by DAF they breathe the new life into electronic body music. Not only musically, but Sieben and Neun, the members of the project, brought back the atmosphere, the real sense of it. They even write their texts in German. Even if it’s pretty simple German and English, and songs are mostly consisting of swearing along with the marching electro-tunes. Isn't it exactly why we love EBM? Biggest WULFBAND's hits before the current album are ‘3, 2, 1 Nein’, ‘Panik’ and ‘Jetzt’. But with the new album, the new blockbusters come, and you should not miss it.Just like the previous release, ‘Revolter’ is full of punk rage expressed with the raw electronic music. Most of the tracks are über-aggressive, like ‘Lass die Hunde los’, ‘Mann an Mann an Mann’, ‘Platzmachen’, ‘Basta’, ‘Liebe Offensive’. Well... all of them actually. If listen to the whole album in one seat, it is just one fat punch in your face, in your ears and in the chest. At the same time the listener might experience this state of body, when while receiving more aggression the person becomes even more aggressive him/ herself. It's when you're tired and hardly have control over your limbs, but the pure energy took over your body and just keeps you dancing, jumping, and going mad. However ‘Revolter’ is not a simple head-banger. Of course the lyrics aren't full of beautiful metaphors and hyperbole, but the idea of EBM has always been to express quite clear statements often society-criticizing. In the matter of the composition, WULFBAND surprises with some interesting composition-details, for example, a guitar-solo in ‘Séparez’ or a drum-solo in ‘Das ist Musik’. The album is full of such elements, which gives an impression of a well-done job, of the effort and of the high quality production of each single track. And this is a rare but true pleasure of bleeding ears.01. Lass Die Hunde Los02. Full Frontal Sabotage03. Kaos MF04. Kpt. Kaboom05. Mann An Mann An Mann06. Platzmachen07. Basta08. Das Ist Musik09. Séparez10. Liebe Offensive11. Total12. In Tempohttps://www.facebook.com/Wulfband-684108748299493/Music: 10Sound: 8Total: 9 / 10