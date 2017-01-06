Gallery: Evil Invaders - Tallinn 2016

Rock Club Tapper, Tallinn, Estonia17th November 2016When you mention Belgium and Metal, EVIL INVADERS should be the ones to blow your mind! I am watching them for the very first time and it seems surreal... like someone merged old metal souls from the 80's legends into new hyperactive kids. The result? You should see it on your own!! Fresh and old... Speed, Trash and Heavy Metal with the stunning performance!The evening started with APEX, Thrash Metal band from Finland and EXIT, Death-Thrash Metal band from Switzerland. EXIT are: Beni the Animal, Steve the MetHaller, Mart4Finger, FastAndyBeer.It is Thursday and Rock Club Tapper is not full, but EVIL INVADERS are delivering a cool, professional high end performance for us being there, making jealous everyone else. The new album is on the way, beware! EVIL INVADERS are: Joe (vocals & guitars), Max Mayhem (lead guitars), Senne Jacobs (drums) and Joeri (bass guitar).All pictures by Jelena Jakovljevic