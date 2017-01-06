Newsletter Subscription

Latest Raffles

Latest Previews

Latest News

Buy Your Music!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop



Server Monitoring

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Event Calendar

«
<
January 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Fri Jan 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) MELOTRON, KNIGHT$, RROYCE,
Fri Jan 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NL) KINGFISHER SKY
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) NOISUF-X, Kryonix
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) KEINE PANIK
Sat Jan 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Sun Jan 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) BAROCK
Tue Jan 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SPORTFREUNDE STILLER, Oscar
Wed Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SPORTFREUNDE STILLER, Oscar
Wed Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) LYDMOR & BON HOMME
Wed Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) INSOMNIUM
Thu Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) VON BRÜCKEN
Thu Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) SPORTFREUNDE STILLER, Oscar
Thu Jan 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) LYDMOR & BON HOMME
Fri Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) VON BRÜCKEN - Sold Out
Fri Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(LT) SHE PAST AWAY
Fri Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) LYDMOR & BON HOMME
Fri Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) FIDDLER'S GREEN, MAINFELT
Fri Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) EMPATHY TEST
Fri Jan 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) DIE KAMMER, PAULINE PARIS

Search Event Tickets

 

Login

Translate

English Dutch French German Italian Russian Spanish

Gallery: Evil Invaders - Tallinn 2016

Details
Evil Invaders 17 11 2016 43Rock Club Tapper, Tallinn, Estonia
17th November 2016
Evil Invaders, Exit & ApeX

When you mention Belgium and Metal, EVIL INVADERS should be the ones to blow your mind! I am watching them for the very first time and it seems surreal... like someone merged old metal souls from the 80's legends into new hyperactive kids. The result? You should see it on your own!! Fresh and old... Speed, Trash and Heavy Metal with the stunning performance!


Exit

The evening started with APEX, Thrash Metal band from Finland and EXIT, Death-Thrash Metal band from Switzerland. EXIT are: Beni the Animal, Steve the MetHaller, Mart4Finger, FastAndyBeer.

  • Exit_17_11_2016_01
  • Exit_17_11_2016_02
  • Exit_17_11_2016_03
  • Exit_17_11_2016_04
  • Exit_17_11_2016_05
  • Exit_17_11_2016_06
  • Exit_17_11_2016_07
  • Exit_17_11_2016_08
  • Exit_17_11_2016_09
  • Exit_17_11_2016_10

http://www.exit666.ch / https://www.facebook.com/EXIT666com 


Evil Invaders

It is Thursday and Rock Club Tapper is not full, but EVIL INVADERS are delivering a cool, professional high end performance for us being there, making jealous everyone else. The new album is on the way, beware! EVIL INVADERS are: Joe (vocals & guitars), Max Mayhem (lead guitars), Senne Jacobs (drums) and Joeri (bass guitar).

  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_01
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_02
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_03
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_04
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_05
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_06
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_07
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_08
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_09
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_10
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_11
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_12
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_13
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_14
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_15
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_16
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_17
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_18
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_19
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_20
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_21
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_22
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_23
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_24
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_25
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_26
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_27
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_28
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_29
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_30
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_31
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_32
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_33
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_34
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_35
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_36
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_37
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_38
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_39
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_40
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_41
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_42
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_43
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_44
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_45
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_46
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_47
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_48
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_49
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_50
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_51
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_52
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_53
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_54
  • Evil_Invaders_17_11_2016_55

www.evilinvaders.be / www.facebook.com/evilinvaders / www.instagram.com/evilinvadersbe / www.twitter.com/evilinvadersbe 

All pictures by Jelena Jakovljevic

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Related Articles