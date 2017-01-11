Gallery: Melotron - Bochum 2017

6th January 2017
Melotron, Knight$ & Rroyce
They belong to the big ones in the genre of German and international electronic music. From Moscow to Washington, from Buenos Aires to Tel Aviv – MELOTRON are an export hit of German electronic Pop music. After seven successful albums and a lately released ‘Werkschau’, several singles and numerous concerts worldwide, the band is currently busy in the studio to finish the next album. Fans could experience an exclusive pre-release concert in Bochum, where several new songs have been played. The concert was supported by British band KNIGHT$ and local matadors RROYCE. Please enjoy our pictures from the show.
Rroyce
Knight$
Melotron
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)