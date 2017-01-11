Newsletter Subscription

Gallery: Melotron - Bochum 2017

Details
D3S0104 kleinRockpalast, Bochum, Germany
6th January 2017
Melotron, Knight$ & Rroyce

They belong to the big ones in the genre of German and international electronic music. From Moscow to Washington, from Buenos Aires to Tel Aviv – MELOTRON are an export hit of German electronic Pop music. After seven successful albums and a lately released ‘Werkschau’, several singles and numerous concerts worldwide, the band is currently busy in the studio to finish the next album. Fans could experience an exclusive pre-release concert in Bochum, where several new songs have been played. The concert was supported by British band KNIGHT$ and local matadors RROYCE. Please enjoy our pictures from the show.


Rroyce

  • _D3S9734_klein
  • _D3S9735_klein
  • _D3S9739_klein
  • _D3S9740_klein
  • _D3S9756_klein
  • _D3S9759_klein
  • _D3S9774_klein
  • _D3S9778_klein
  • _D3S9791_klein
  • _D3S9795_klein
  • _D3S9798_klein
  • _D3S9802_klein
  • _D3S9814_klein
  • _D3S9827_klein
  • _D3S9847_klein

http://www.rroyce.de / https://www.facebook.com/RROYCE.official 


Knight$

  • _D3S9892_klein
  • _D3S9897_klein
  • _D3S9899_klein
  • _D3S9905_klein
  • _D3S9908_klein
  • _D3S9909_klein
  • _D3S9916_klein
  • _D3S9921_klein
  • _D3S9922_klein
  • _D3S9927_klein
  • _D3S9932_klein
  • _D3S9934_klein
  • _DSC5781_klein
  • _DSC5785_klein
  • _DSC5788_klein

https://www.facebook.com/Knights101


Melotron

  • _D3S0024_klein
  • _D3S0030_klein
  • _D3S0037_klein
  • _D3S0039_klein
  • _D3S0044_klein
  • _D3S0061_klein
  • _D3S0072_klein
  • _D3S0073_klein
  • _D3S0074_klein
  • _D3S0076_klein
  • _D3S0082_klein
  • _D3S0088_klein
  • _D3S0098_klein
  • _D3S0104_klein
  • _D3S0120_klein
  • _D3S9949_klein
  • _D3S9975_klein
  • _D3S9977_klein
  • _D3S9987_klein
  • _D3S9997_klein

http://www.melotron.com / https://www.facebook.com/Melotron.offiziell 


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet


