Gallery: Melotron - Bochum 2017

Rockpalast, Bochum, Germany6th January 2017They belong to the big ones in the genre of German and international electronic music. From Moscow to Washington, from Buenos Aires to Tel Aviv – MELOTRON are an export hit of German electronic Pop music. After seven successful albums and a lately released ‘Werkschau’, several singles and numerous concerts worldwide, the band is currently busy in the studio to finish the next album. Fans could experience an exclusive pre-release concert in Bochum, where several new songs have been played. The concert was supported by British band KNIGHT$ and local matadors RROYCE. Please enjoy our pictures from the show.All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com