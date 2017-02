Gallery: Dark Tranquillity - Moscow 2017

Yota Space, Moscow, Russia29th January 2017On 29th of January, a concert of legendary Swedish Melodic Death Metal band DARK TRANQUILLITY took place at Moscow’s club Yota Space where the band introduced their new album ‘Atoma’. The severe Swedes occupying the stage of Yota Space took care for an amazing and crazy party. We are happy to present to you our vivid photo report of the show.All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva