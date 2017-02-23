Newsletter Subscription

«
<
February 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 1 2 3 4 5

Gallery: Devin Townsend Project - Zagreb 2017

Details
devintownsendproject30Tvornica Kulture, Zagreb, Croatia
12th February 2017
Devin Townsend Project, Between the Buried and Me, Leprous

The words “This was out-of-body experience” are ringing between fans while waiting Devin to come closer and shake hands with every single one. For the second time in Zagreb, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT delivered maximum and much more with Devin's humour and theatrical performance. The fully packed venue, fans with lighters in raised hands and an acoustic guitar solo encore was the way to say thank you both ways. The concert was part of the “Transcending The Coma Tour 2017” promotion of the new album ‘Transcendence’.


Leprous

LEPROUS was first on the stage, winning new fans with every song while playing for their first time in Croatia. This progressive metal act from Norway, with songs from ‘The Congregation’ album, brought the pure perfection. More light and longer setlist would be great, actually playing second immediately before DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT would suit the best. // https://www.leprous.net / https://www.facebook.com/leprousband // Setlist: 1. Foe / 2. Third Law / 3. The Price / 4. The Flood / 5. Rewind / 6. Slave

  • leprous01
  • leprous02
  • leprous03
  • leprous04
  • leprous05
  • leprous06
  • leprous07
  • leprous08
  • leprous09
  • leprous10
  • leprous11
  • leprous12
  • leprous13
  • leprous14
  • leprous15


Between the Buried and Me

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME kept the good atmosphere which LEPROUS started and prepared fans for DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT while promoting the latest album ‘Coma Ecliptic’. // www.betweentheburiedandme.com / https://www.facebook.com/BTBAMofficial // Setlist: 1. Fossil Genera - A Feed from Cloud Mountain / 2. The Coma Machine / 3. Lay Your Ghosts to Rest / 4. Bloom / 5. Option Oblivion / 6. Life in Velvet

  • betweentheburiedandme01
  • betweentheburiedandme02
  • betweentheburiedandme03
  • betweentheburiedandme04
  • betweentheburiedandme05
  • betweentheburiedandme06
  • betweentheburiedandme07
  • betweentheburiedandme08
  • betweentheburiedandme09
  • betweentheburiedandme10
  • betweentheburiedandme11
  • betweentheburiedandme12
  • betweentheburiedandme13
  • betweentheburiedandme14
  • betweentheburiedandme15


Devin Townsend Project

After five years, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT is playing again in the same venue, on the same stage, so I was curious to compare the setlists. Except 2012 setlist being shorter as DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT was support for FEAR FACTORY, and except the fact that the 2017 concert is promotion of the new ‘Transcendence’ album, still there were three same songs: ‘Kingdom’, ‘Supercrush’ and ‘Planet of the Apes’! In one moment big white textile from fans got into Devin's hands, and I'm not sure what was written, but the great interaction made an enjoyable, floating atmosphere from the beginning till the end, and won the extra song ‘Deadhead’ by fans’ request. // http://www.hevydevy.com / https://www.facebook.com/dvntownsend // Setlist: 1. Rejoice / 2. Night / 3. Stormbending / 4. Failure / 5. Hyperdrive / 6. Where We Belong / 7. Planet of the Apes / 8. Ziltoid Goes Home / 9. Suicide / 10. Supercrush! / 11. March of the Poozers / 12. Kingdom / 13. Deadhead  (By Request) / 14. Ih-Ah! / 15. Higher

  • devintownsendproject01
  • devintownsendproject02
  • devintownsendproject03
  • devintownsendproject04
  • devintownsendproject05
  • devintownsendproject06
  • devintownsendproject07
  • devintownsendproject08
  • devintownsendproject09
  • devintownsendproject10
  • devintownsendproject11
  • devintownsendproject12
  • devintownsendproject13
  • devintownsendproject14
  • devintownsendproject15
  • devintownsendproject16
  • devintownsendproject17
  • devintownsendproject18
  • devintownsendproject19
  • devintownsendproject20
  • devintownsendproject21
  • devintownsendproject22
  • devintownsendproject23
  • devintownsendproject24
  • devintownsendproject25
  • devintownsendproject26
  • devintownsendproject27
  • devintownsendproject28
  • devintownsendproject29
  • devintownsendproject30
  • devintownsendproject31
  • devintownsendproject32
  • devintownsendproject33
  • devintownsendproject34
  • devintownsendproject35


All photos by Jelena Jakovljevic, full galleries: https://www.facebook.com/JelenaJakovljevicPhotography 


