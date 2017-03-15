Newsletter Subscription

Gallery: Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen - Dresden 2017

Details
mrhurley21Club Puschkin, Dresden, Germany
10th March 2017
Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen – “Aggroshanty Tour 2017”

MR. HURLEY & DIE PULVERAFFEN will be releasing their new album ‘Tortuga ‘on July 7th, 2017. So it was no big surprise that the fans were able to hear some new songs at this concert in Puschkin Club Dresden. Dresden was a station on their “Aggroshanty Tour 2017”. After the release of the new album there will certainly be more live dates. A special pirate party that you should not miss.

  • mrhurley01
  • mrhurley02
  • mrhurley03
  • mrhurley04
  • mrhurley05
  • mrhurley06
  • mrhurley07
  • mrhurley08
  • mrhurley09
  • mrhurley10
  • mrhurley11
  • mrhurley12
  • mrhurley13
  • mrhurley14
  • mrhurley15
  • mrhurley16
  • mrhurley17
  • mrhurley18
  • mrhurley19
  • mrhurley20

https://www.facebook.com/pulveraffen / http://www.pulveraffen.de 

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

