Gallery: Boneshaker 2- Zwickau 2017

Details
bzfos15Club Seilerstraße, Zwickau, Germany
4th February 2017
Boneshaker 2 with Jack Ice, Thee Flanders, Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space

Already there was a Boneshaker event in the club Seilerstraße in Zwickau that had devoted itself to horror punk. Since this past edition worked so well for its first edition and due to the positive feedback of the audience, it was only a matter of time that there would be a continuation of it. Also this time, the club Seilerstraße and DJ Raschy together put together a great line-up for the evening.

The event was opened by JACK ICE, the guys had jumped for JOHNNY FLESH and the REDNECK ZOMBIES. The second band THEE FLANDERS continued to warm up the guests. Crowning the end of a great event were BLOODSUCKING ZOMBIES FROM OUTER SPACE. Overall, all the guests got their money's worth and had a brilliant evening and a great party.


Jack Ice

https://www.facebook.com/kickassbilly / https://jackice.bandcamp.com/releases 


Thee Flanders

https://www.facebook.com/theeflanders / http://www.theeflanders.de 


Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space

https://www.facebook.com/BZFOS / http://www.zombies.at 

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

