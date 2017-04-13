Gallery: Out of Line Weekender - Berlin 2017 (Day 2)

Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany31st March to 2nd April 2017It comes not often that I've never heard of a band before. So I was a pleasant surprise when PSEUDOKRUPP PROJECT entered the stage on late Saturday afternoon, performing a really good set. After the set of CEPHALGY, I was very pleased to watch AMDUSCIA in Berlin and watch the full show.If you're into watching a steel helmet and a hand lamp wearing man screaming in a microphone - THE HORRORIST is your band. If this is not the case, one could easily use the time to have a cold drink or visit the merch. With ASHBURY HEIGHTS and CHROM, the quality of the music rose to a higher level again, and the audience filled up the Astra Kulturhaus the time. Fine music paired with a good show and an enthusiastic crowd resulted in unforgettable moments. After KLANGSTABIL and their great show, finally HOCICO entered the stage. Obviously Erk and Racso spared no effort to bring a truly monumental stage design with them. The show started with a drum solo and from the first beats the fans went crazy. Over one hour, the two Mexicans performed a high class show and left an exhausted but happy audience behind to party on in the manifold nightlife of Berlin.All Pictures by Matthias Irrgang