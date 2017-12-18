Live Review: Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen 2017 (Day 1)

8th to 9th December 2017
Ruhrpott Metal Meeting 2017 Day 1 with Max & Igor Cavalera Return to Roots, Overkill, Insomnium, Deserted Fear, Wolfheart, Savage Messiah
Ruhrpott Metal Meeting brings about 3,000 metal fans to the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen at the end of this year. This relatively young festival, existing since 2015, has built a name with a strong line-up with in the past amongst others HAMMERFALL, ALESTORM, AT THE GATES, BLIND GUARDIAN, ICED EARTH and SAXON. This year was no exception as the organizers present us with no one less but TESTAMENT, MAX AND IGOR CAVALERA RETURN TO ROOTS, DORO, OVER KILL, INSOMNIUM, DEATH ANGEL and many more.
Savage Messiah
SAVAGE MESSIAH is an English heavy metal band formed in May 2007 in London. The band was formed by guitarist and lead vocalist Dave Silver. After releasing their debut ‘Spitting Venom’ in 2007, the band was signed to candlelight records. Since then, they have released four albums: ‘Insurrection Rising’ (2009), ‘Plague of Conscience’ (2012), ‘The Fateful Dark’ (2014) and this years ‘Hands of Fate’ (2017). At this moment they are signed with Century Media Records. Over the years, the band toured around the world, both supporting (among others AMON AMARTH, HUNTRESS and CRADLE OF FILTH) and headlining. SAVAGE MESSIAH is Dave Silver (vocals), Sam S Junior (guitar), Míra Sláma (bass) and Andrea Gorio (drums). www.savagemessiahofficial.com / www.facebook.com/pg/SavageMessiah
Quality opening of this year’s opening of Ruhrpott Metal Meeting with some proper heavy metal from SAVAGE MESSIAH. While the crowd was just pouring in, eager for beer at the end of a workweek, Dave, Sam, Mira and Andrea gave it all with weeping guitars and dramatic vocals. Their short set list mostly focused on their latest album ‘Hands of Fate’ and a couple of older songs from their 2014 album ‘The Fateful dark’. If you like heavy metal, do keep an eye on these guys if you get a chance to see them play!
Setlist
01. Blood Red Road
02. Solar Corona
03. Scavengers of Mercy (2014)
04. Eat Your Heart Out
05. Hands of Fate
06. Minority of one (the fateful dark)
Wolfheart
WOLFHEART is a melodic death metal band from Kouvola/ Myrskylä, Finland originally formed in 2013 as a solo project after founder Tuomas Saukkonen decided to disband all his then active bands: BEFORE THE DAWN, THE FINAL HARVEST, BLACK SUN AEON, ROUTASIELU and DAWN OF SOLACE, in order to start from scratch. The debut album ‘Winterborn’ was released in October 11th, 2013, with Tuomas playing all the instruments.
The album was successfully appreciated, resulting in tours with other dark bands such as SWALLOW THE SUN, FINNTROLL and SONATA ARCTICA. As of 2017, WOLFHEART released five more albums, the most recent entitled ‘Tyhjyys’ (Finnish for “emptiness”). WOLFHEART is Tuomas Saukkonen (guitar, vocals), Mika Lammassaari (lead guitar), Joonas Kauppinen (drums), and Lauri Silvonen (bass, backing vocals). www.wolfheartofficial.com / www.facebook.com/WolfheartRealm
Straight forward: WOLFHEART puts up a brutal live act at Ruhrpott Metal Meeting. To be honest, it sacrifices some of the more melodic parts of their older work, but for those who enjoy being run over by a wall of brutal melodic death metal, this will certainly warm their hearts.
Deserted Fear
DESERTED FEAR is a German Death meal band that started out in Thuringia in 2007. Thus far, they have released three studio albums: ‘My Empire’ (2012), ‘Kingdom of worms’ (2014) and ‘Dead shores rising’ (2017). DESERTED FEAR is Manuel Glatter (vocals, guitar), Fabian Hildebrandt (guitar, bass) and Simon Mengs (drums). http://www.desertedfear.de / www.facebook.com/desertedfear
While the crowd gets their shandies going, DESERTED fear is determined to get those heads moving. Their short set focusses on their latest release ‘Dead shores rising’ and they get at it eagerly. It’s brutal, it’s loud… but not being a huge fan of death metal, about half an hour is just about enough to look forward to some more melody.
Insomnium
INSOMNIUM is a melodic death metal band from Joensuu, Finland that started out in 1997. The sound and lyrical themes of their music portray darkness, sorrow, loss, pain, and nature. Although they are primarily a melodic death metal band, their tracks could be seen as reminiscent of doom metal and progressive metal. Thus far, the band released 7 studio albums, the latest dating from 2016 called ‘Winter’s Gate’. Over the years, they have toured with amongst others PARADISE LOST and made guest appearances on EPICA’s CD release show in 2014. INSOMNIUM is Niilo Sevänen (vocals/bass), Ville Friman (guitars/vocals), Markus Vanhala (guitars) and Markus Hirvonen (drums). www.facebook.com/pg/insomniumofficial / http://www.insomnium.net
First of all, it must be noted that RMM managed again to present a variety of metal at this festival. The audience may not enjoy each and every band, but it seems quite certain that every member of the audience will enjoy some of the bands on stage. INSOMNIUM adds some balance to tonight’s line-up with quality melodic death metal. The band opens with ‘The primeval dark’ and ‘While we sleep’ of their previous album ‘Shadows of the dying sun’, going back until ‘Above the weeping world’ from 2006 with ‘The Killjoy’.
Setlist
01. The Primeval Dark
02. While We Sleep
03. Unsung
04. The Killjoy
05. Revelation
06. Weather the Storm
07. Down With the Sun
08. Ephemeral
09. One for Sorrow
Overkill
OVERKILL is an American thrash metal band formed in 1980 in New Jersey. The band has been active since 1984, releasing 16 studio albums, 2 EPs, 2 live albums and a "covers" album. Despite their first album being released in 1985, most of the songs appearing on their first two albums were written between 1981 and 1984, and as such, they are often hailed as one of the inventors of thrash metal. The band's latest album, ‘White Devil Armory’, was released on July 22nd, 2014. OVERKILL is Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (vocals), D.D. Verni (bass), Dave Linsk (lead guitar), Derek Tailer (rhythm guitar) and Jason Bittner (drums). http://wreckingcrew.com / www.facebook.com/pg/OverkillWreckingCrew
OVERKILL… these guys just put a big fat smile on my face no matter what. Their energy on stage is close to unparalleled and their fuck the world attitude simply makes you want to rebel against… well... anything. A little older but certainly as loud as ever, Bobby and his men own the stage for a good 45 minutes. We go through their repertoire from the start, with ‘Rotten to the core’ from their 1985 album ‘Feel the fire’ all the way to a bunch of songs from their recent work ‘The Grinding Wheel’ with ‘Mean, Green, Killing Machine and Goddamn Trouble’. Bobby needed to catch his breath every now and then backstage, but these guys are unstoppable!
Setlist
01. Mean, Green, Killing Machine
02. Rotten to the Core
03. Electric Rattlesnake
04. Hello From the Gutter
05. Goddamn Trouble
06. Ironbound
07. Elimination
08. Fuck You (The Subhumans cover)
Max & Igor Cavalera Return to the Roots
The Cavalera brothers Max and Igor delude nobody when it comes to determination and stubbornness. In the 1990s the Brazilians brought up some of the most uncompromising Metal records of music history with SEPULTURA and show with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY that fatigue is a foreign word for them. The brothers celebrate the 20th anniversary of the SEPULTURA album ‘Roots’. The band is comprised of Max Cavalera (rhythm guitar & vocals), Iggor Cavalera (drums) and Marc Rizzo (lead guitar). www.facebook.com/pg/cavaleraconspiracy
By the time the Cavalera brothers were about to enter the stage I noticed people entering the venue with snow covered jackets. This made me extra critical on this evening’s headliner that… to be honest… is just not SEPULTURA… but they try to be. Nostalgia put aside, it just didn’t work for me. And I had an unfortunate snowy drive ahead of me back home to NL.
Setlist
01. Roots Bloody Roots (Sepultura cover)
02. Attitude (Sepultura cover)
03. Cut-Throat (Sepultura cover)
04. Ratamahatta (Sepultura cover)
05. Breed Apart (Sepultura cover)
06. Straighthate (Sepultura cover)
07. Spit (Sepultura cover)
08. Lookaway (Sepultura cover)
09. Born Stubborn (Sepultura cover)
10. Itsári (Sepultura cover)
11. Ambush (Sepultura cover)
12. Drum Jam (Max, Iggor and Jason Bittner)
13. Dictatorshit (Sepultura cover)
14. Excruciating
15. Ace of Spades (Motörhead cover)
16. Roots Bloody Roots (Sepultura cover)
