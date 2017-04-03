Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
April 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DISCO ENSEMBLE
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CREEPER
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Wed Apr 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DISCO ENSEMBLE
Wed Apr 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Wed Apr 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) PROJECT PITCHFORK
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) TINIE TEMPAH
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JONATHAN KLUTH & BAND
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DISCO ENSEMBLE
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASP
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CABBAGE
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) SHE PAST AWAY, Golden Apes
Fri Apr 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Fri Apr 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) PROJECT PITCHFORK
Fri Apr 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) SHE PAST AWAY

Login

Latest Previews

Latest News

Latest Reviews & Interviews



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Swans - Dortmund 2017

Details
D3S3292 kleinFZW, Dortmund, Germany
29th March 2017
Swans & Little Annie

SWANS, led by Michael Gira, formed in 1982 and, after disbanding in 1997, returned with the critically acclaimed albums ‘My Father Will Guide Me Up A Rope To The Sky’ (2010), 2012’s ‘The Seer’ and 2014’s ‘To Be Kind’. The band’s latest album, ‘The Glowing Man’, was out in June 2016, followed now by a European tour in spring 2017 in support of this album. LITTLE ANNIE is joining Swans on most European dates.


Little Annie

Annie was joined on stage by Paul Wallfisch who performed with Swans later. Her show was calm, hear-warming and touching. Her duets with Paul simply wonderful. Annie and her voice seemed to brittle her performance touched anyone in the venue.

  • _D3S3239_klein
  • _D3S3242_klein
  • _D3S3249_klein
  • _D3S3251_klein
  • _D3S3254_klein
  • _D3S3256_klein
  • _D3S3258_klein
  • _D3S3260_klein
  • _D3S3263_klein
  • _DSC0597_klein
  • _DSC0600_klein
  • _DSC0603_klein
  • _DSC0606_klein
  • _DSC0609_klein
  • _DSC0611_klein

http://www.littleanniebandez.com / https://www.facebook.com/littleanniesings


Swans

when you are asked by the keyboarder prior the show if you have earplugs, then you know that it would become loud! Really loud! So loud, that I could not stand it in the hall even with good earplugs in. But still the show was musically extraordinary. All band members master their instruments perfectly. The non-verbal communication between the artists works perfectly during their long, long opuses. Playing only five or six songs during each show of the tour gives a hint about the length of the songs. And even though each song is so very long, they never get boring due to their diversity.
 
  • _D3S3272_klein
  • _D3S3276_klein
  • _D3S3277_klein
  • _D3S3281_klein
  • _D3S3284_klein
  • _D3S3292_klein
  • _D3S3294_klein
  • _D3S3296_klein
  • _D3S3301_klein
  • _D3S3320_klein
  • _D3S3331_klein
  • _D3S3342_klein
  • _DSC0615_klein
  • _DSC0617_klein
  • _DSC0620_klein

http://younggodrecords.com / https://www.facebook.com/SwansOfficial

Setlist
01. The Knot
02. Screen Shot
03. Cloud of Forgetting
04. Cloud of Unknowing
05. The Man Who Refused to Be Unhappy
06. The Glowing Man

Interested in the Music of Swans? Check it out here:


All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

Add comment

Security code
Refresh