Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
April 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DISCO ENSEMBLE
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CREEPER
Tue Apr 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Wed Apr 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DISCO ENSEMBLE
Wed Apr 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Wed Apr 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) PROJECT PITCHFORK
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) TINIE TEMPAH
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JONATHAN KLUTH & BAND
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DISCO ENSEMBLE
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASP
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CABBAGE
Thu Apr 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) SHE PAST AWAY, Golden Apes
Fri Apr 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Fri Apr 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) PROJECT PITCHFORK
Fri Apr 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) SHE PAST AWAY

Login

Latest Previews

Latest News

Latest Reviews & Interviews



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Children of Bodom - Dresden 2017

Details
YD5P0896Reithalle Strasse E, Dresden, Germany
26th March 2017
Children of Bodom & Support: Forever Still & ONI

Last weekend, CHILDREN OF BODOM visited Reithalle Strasse E in Dresden to celebrate the 20th band anniversary together with their fans. Most songs from the setlist were taken from the first two albums and they audience enjoyed the music. FOREVER STILL and ONI opened the evening and as always it was a great concert at Reithalle Strasse E. Sadly we have no pics from ONI for you since the band started half an hour earlier than announced. But we hope you enjoy the pics of FOREVER STILL and CHILDREN OF BODOM.


Forever Still

  • YD5P0680
  • YD5P0697
  • YD5P0702
  • YD5P0710
  • YD5P0716
  • YD5P0730
  • YD5P0740
  • YD5P0742
  • YD5P0747
  • YD5P0749

http://foreverstill.dk / https://www.facebook.com/Foreverstill


Children of Bodom

  • YD5P0799
  • YD5P0805
  • YD5P0811
  • YD5P0812
  • YD5P0823
  • YD5P0827
  • YD5P0836
  • YD5P0839
  • YD5P0844
  • YD5P0862
  • YD5P0876
  • YD5P0882
  • YD5P0884
  • YD5P0892
  • YD5P0895

http://www.cobhc.com / https://www.facebook.com/childrenofbodom

Buy music or merch of Forever Still and Children of Bodom:


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie


Add comment

Security code
Refresh