Gallery: In Flames - Moscow 2017

Stadium Live, Moscow, Russia5th April 2017With the crushing roar of guitars, a concert of legends of the Swedish melodic music, of the metal of IN FLAMES passed down! I was at their concert for the first time and had the honor to take pictures of them! Sometimes dreams come true even when you do not cease to wish for their embodiment. It was awesome! Please enjoy our pictures!01. Wallflower02. Alias03. Before I Fall04. Leeches05. All for Me06. Where the Dead Ships Dwell07. Moonshield08. The Jester's Dance09. Only for the Weak10. Like Sand (acoustic)11. In My Room (acoustic12. Hurt (Nine Inch Nails cover) (acoustic)13. Take This Life14. Through Oblivion15. Deliver Us16. Come Clarity17. The Truth18. Paralyzed19. The Quiet Place20. The End21. Cloud Connectedhttps://www.facebook.com/inflames / www.inflames.comMore on IN FLAMES Thanks to Spika Concert Agency for accreditation!All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva