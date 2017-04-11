Gallery: Sonata Arctica - Leipzig 2017

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany6th April 2017SONATA ARCTICA are currently touring with their support bands THUNDERSTONE and STRIKER and on 6th April, they were guests at the Hellraiser in Leipzig. STRIKER opened the evening and the direction was very clear from the beginning: Forward! And with pressure! The audience was quickly swept away. Afterwards, THUNDERSTONE entered the stage and there were the first keyboard sounds and ballads to be heard. The crowning end was, of course, the headliner SONATA ARCTICA. Wow! There was no song that was not sung by the audience. With three great bands the audience got a great event.http://www.striker-metal.com / https://www.facebook.com/strikermetalhttps://www.facebook.com/ThunderstoneOfficial / http://www.thunderstone.orghttps://www.facebook.com/sonataarctica / http://www.sonataarctica.infoAll pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie