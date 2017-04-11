Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
April 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SIMPLE MINDS
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TIMBER TIMBRE
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILLIAM MCCARTHY
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PULLED APART BY HORSES
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PHILIPP POISEL
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CABBAGE
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: COUNTERFEIT
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ISAIAH RASHAD
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIM JANSSEN
Tue Apr 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ATTILA
Wed Apr 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) STEVE NAGHAVI
Wed Apr 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Wed Apr 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
Wed Apr 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PULLED APART BY HORSES
Wed Apr 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CREEPER
Wed Apr 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LP
Wed Apr 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CIGARETTES AFTER SEX

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Sonata Arctica - Leipzig 2017

Details
sonataarctica39Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
6th April 2017
Sonata Arctica, Thunderstone, Striker

SONATA ARCTICA are currently touring with their support bands THUNDERSTONE and STRIKER and on 6th April, they were guests at the Hellraiser in Leipzig. STRIKER opened the evening and the direction was very clear from the beginning: Forward! And with pressure! The audience was quickly swept away. Afterwards, THUNDERSTONE entered the stage and there were the first keyboard sounds and ballads to be heard. The crowning end was, of course, the headliner SONATA ARCTICA. Wow! There was no song that was not sung by the audience. With three great bands the audience got a great event.


Striker

  • striker01
  • striker02
  • striker03
  • striker04
  • striker05
  • striker06
  • striker07
  • striker08
  • striker09
  • striker10
  • striker11
  • striker12
  • striker13
  • striker14
  • striker15
  • striker16
  • striker17
  • striker18
  • striker19
  • striker20

http://www.striker-metal.com / https://www.facebook.com/strikermetal


Thunderstone

  • thunderstone01
  • thunderstone02
  • thunderstone03
  • thunderstone04
  • thunderstone05
  • thunderstone06
  • thunderstone07
  • thunderstone08
  • thunderstone09
  • thunderstone10
  • thunderstone11
  • thunderstone12
  • thunderstone13
  • thunderstone14
  • thunderstone15
  • thunderstone16
  • thunderstone17
  • thunderstone18
  • thunderstone19
  • thunderstone20
  • thunderstone21
  • thunderstone22
  • thunderstone23
  • thunderstone24
  • thunderstone25

https://www.facebook.com/ThunderstoneOfficial / http://www.thunderstone.org


Sonata Arctica

  • sonataarctica01
  • sonataarctica02
  • sonataarctica03
  • sonataarctica04
  • sonataarctica05
  • sonataarctica06
  • sonataarctica07
  • sonataarctica08
  • sonataarctica09
  • sonataarctica10
  • sonataarctica11
  • sonataarctica12
  • sonataarctica13
  • sonataarctica14
  • sonataarctica15
  • sonataarctica16
  • sonataarctica17
  • sonataarctica18
  • sonataarctica19
  • sonataarctica20
  • sonataarctica21
  • sonataarctica22
  • sonataarctica23
  • sonataarctica24
  • sonataarctica25
  • sonataarctica26
  • sonataarctica27
  • sonataarctica28
  • sonataarctica29
  • sonataarctica30
  • sonataarctica31
  • sonataarctica32
  • sonataarctica33
  • sonataarctica34
  • sonataarctica35

https://www.facebook.com/sonataarctica / http://www.sonataarctica.info


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

Add comment

Security code
Refresh